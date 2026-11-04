JYP founder Park Jin-young says God will resolve cult allegations

JYP Entertainment founder Park Jin-young takes an oath before testifying during an annual National Assembly audit of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on Oct. 7. JANG JIN-YOUNG

Park Jin-young said God will resolve allegations that Firstfruits, the religious group that grew from his Bible study, is a cult.

JYP Entertainment founder Park Jin-young said, “God is the one who will resolve all of this,” in a YouTube lecture posted on Tuesday, responding to accusations that Firstfruits, a religious group that grew out of his Bible study, is a cult.

“We have now begun to be labeled heretics and cult members, and the persecution against us has intensified,” Park said in the lecture video posted on the YouTube channel Firstfruits. “This is not something we can resolve in our own way. It will be resolved at the right time and in the right way.”

Firstfruits, a Christian group Park leads, now holds gatherings in eight locations in Korea and abroad.

“We cannot resolve this by arguing over religious doctrine or organizing people to flood comment sections,” he continued. “We cannot escape persecution over accusations of heresy or cult involvement through our own efforts.”

Park said he embraced faith at the age of 40 after realizing that not everything in life would go his way.

“When I turned 40, things did not go my way for the first time,” Park said. “Before that, even when I failed, I would try again and again until I eventually succeeded. That was how I had lived for 40 years.”

He said it was God who had sustained his confidence.

“I turned to God because I had lost my confidence,” he added. “It is when your confidence crumbles that you need God.”

Park previously rejected allegations about his religious gatherings in 2018 and denied any ties to the Salvation Sect, a religious movement that has faced accusations of heresy in Korea.

“My Bible study group has absolutely no connection to the Salvation Sect organization,” Park wrote on social media at the time. “I do not belong to any church or denomination because I do not want to be tied to a particular denomination.”





BY PARK JONG-SUH [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]