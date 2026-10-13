JYP Entertainment opens first Tokyo flagship store

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CJ ENM dramas ‘God’s Quiz’ and ‘What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim’ get Japan, Hong Kong remakes
Japanese and Hong Kong remakes of “God's Quiz” and “What's Wrong with Secretary Kim” will feature new local casts and story elements.
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K-pop mogul behind Taemin, EXO-CBX’s former agencies denies all allegations in $22M fraud trial
One Hundred Label CEO Cha Ga-won denied allegations that she defrauded two parties of 29.6 billion won ($22 million) in a Seoul trial involving Taemin, EXO-CBX and fromis_9 projects.
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T1 players become Minions in new collab collection
T1 has launched Minions-themed merchandise featuring Faker and four teammates, marking the first licensing deal to portray esports players through the characters.
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G-Dragon’s face returns to Chinese billboards as K-pop ban hits 10th year
McDonald’s campaign signals enduring demand for Korean stars in China, though the decade-long K-pop ban remains in place.