JYP Entertainment opens first Tokyo flagship store

Fans walk around the JYP Flagship Tokyo in Daikanyama, Tokyo JYP ENTERTAINMENT

JYP Entertainment opened its first official flagship store in Tokyo, a permanent space where fans can shop for merchandise, drink at a cafe and visit limited-run pop-up sections.

JYP Flagship Tokyo opened in the basement of the Forestgate Daikanyama complex, located near Daikanyama Station in the capital’s Shibuya ward, on Saturday.

The store sells official merchandise for the agency’s artists, including girl groups Twice and ITZY and boy band Stray Kids. The store also features merchandise exclusive to the brick-and-mortar location.

The cafe inside the flagship store also serves exclusive drinks and features a workshop where fans can customize their own keyring, according to the agency.

“The permanent store builds on the temporary pop-up stores […] which will expand connection with the fans,” the agency said in a press release on Tuesday.

Visitors wishing to enter the store will have to make reservations through the store’s official website.

JYP Flagship Tokyo in Tokyo JYP ENTERTAINMENT

Fans make their own keyrings at JYP Flagship Tokyo in Tokyo. JYP ENTERTAINMENT

JYP Flagship Tokyo in Tokyo JYP ENTERTAINMENT





BY CHO YONG-JUN [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]





