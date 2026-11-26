The new boy band will debut with its first EP, “out of the blue,” on Jan. 11 next year.

JYP Entertainment officially unveiled the four members of its new boy band oftheblue on Thursday.

The agency released concept photos of the four members — Jayden, Shane, Cha Minjoon and Kang Ian — that capture moments from their everyday lives in a snapshot-like style.

The quartet will debut under the company’s SQU4D division, which manages girl group NMIXX. oftheblue will be the division’s first-ever boy band and its first new group in five years.

The band’s name is a play on the expression “out of the blue,” which refers to something unexpected or surprising, according to the agency.

The band released its predebut track “Aerotherapy” on Nov. 11 and is set to release its debut EP “out of the blue” on Jan. 11 next year.





BY KIM JI-YE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]