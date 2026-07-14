J.Y. Park, Twice and Stray Kids invited to join the Grammys' Recording Academy

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Tiffany Young sets first full-length solo album for Aug. 20
Girls' Generation's Tiffany Young will release her first full-length solo album, “Edge of Calm,” on Aug. 20 after returning to Korean solo music earlier this year.
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Twice’s Tzuyu may leave JYP as renewal talks continue
A report said Tzuyu will not renew with JYP Entertainment after 11 years, but the agency said discussions are still ongoing and nothing has been finalized.
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Boy band Seventeen's Dino to unveil prerelease tracks ahead of EP drop
The upcoming album, "吉Board," will be released under Dino's alter ego, Pi Cheolin, on Aug. 3.
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Yeonjun of TXT to perform at Z100 Summer Bash in New York
Tomorrow X Together’s Yeonjun will perform at Z100’s Summer Bash in New York, becoming the first Korean artist to take the festival stage.