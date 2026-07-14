J.Y. Park, Twice and Stray Kids invited to join the Grammys' Recording Academy

From top left, clockwise: Singer and producer J.Y. Park, boy band Stray Kids and girl group Twice JYP ENTERTAINMENT

J.Y. Park, all members of Twice and Stray Kids, and two JYP executives were invited to the Recording Academy, giving them a vote in the 2027 Grammy Awards.

Singer and producer J.Y. Park, alongside every member of girl group Twice and boy band Stray Kids were invited to join the Recording Academy, the U.S.-based organization behind the Grammy Awards.

This invitation will allow the 18 JYP Entertainment artists to be eligible to vote on Grammy nominees and winners.

Two other JYP Entertainment executives, including JYP's chief executive Jung Wook and chief strategy officer Shin Hyun-guk were also invited to the professional membership of the Recording Academy, the agency said Tuesday.

JYP Entertainment is not the first Korean company to reach the Academy. All seven members of BTS and HYBE founder Bang Si-hyuk were invited in 2019, and 16 HYBE artists and producers joined the 2025 class.

Artists who accept the membership can vote for the 69th Grammy Awards, whose nominations are announced Nov. 16, alongside the ceremony on Feb. 7, 2027.

Twice recently took home the trophy for Best Female K-pop Artist at the American Music Awards in May, while Stray Kids became the first act in Billboard 200's history to send eight consecutive albums to the top of the chart upon release.

A total of 4,000 creators and industry professionals received the annual membership invitation this year, including Korean American singer-songwriter Ejae, best known for producing and singing "Golden" (2025) from Netflix's "KPop Demon Hunters" (2025).





BY CHO YONG-JUN [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]