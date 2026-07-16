J.Y. Park returns with summer single ‘WET’ ahead of Waterbomb 2026 performances

The singer-producer will release his first summer-themed track in six years on July 23 as the official theme song for the wet and wild music festival.

Singer and producer J.Y. Park will release a new single on July 23 for the summer season.

The upcoming single, titled "WET," marks the singer's first summer-themed song in six years after the release of "When We Disco" in 2020, featuring singer-songwriter Sunmi.

"WET" will also be the main theme song of the 2026 Waterbomb summer festival, where J.Y. Park will perform at the Seoul and Busan legs.









J.Y. Park explained that the reggae-tone song is a good fit for the Waterbomb Festival.

"Thanks to Waterbomb, I'm here releasing a summer-themed song after a six-year break," the singer-producer said in a video from Waterbomb's official YouTube channel on Tuesday.

J.Y. Park became viral after wearing a hot pink outfit with his signature "vinyl pants" during last year's Waterbomb.

"My outfit this year will stand out even more than last year's," he said. "I have a new material, and vinyl will be a thing of the past."

The 2026 Water Bomb festival will also feature artists like Karina from girl group aespa, Dayoung from girl group WJSN, Girl group Billlie, Kiss of Life and Maiden alongside boy band Riize, KickFlip and Alpha Drive One.

The Seoul leg of the Waterbomb Festival will be held from July 24 to 26, while Waterbomb 2026 Busan will take place on Aug. 8 and Sokcho on Aug. 22.





BY CHO YONG-JUN [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]