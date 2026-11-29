Actors Jung Woo-sung, left, and Lee Jung-jae poses for a photo ahead of a preview for the film "Hunt" (2022) at Megabox Coex in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Aug. 2, 2022. YONHAP

Actor Jung Woo-sung has left Artist Company, the agency he co-founded with Lee Jung-jae, after both sides decided not to renew his exclusive contract.

Actor Jung Woo-sung has left Artist Company, the agency he co-founded with actor Lee Jung-jae.

Artist Company announced Friday it parted ways with Jung following the expiration of his exclusive contract, which the two sides decided not to renew.

Jung is now reportedly working independently without an agency, working with a manager who has been with him for more than a decade.

Jung and Lee founded Artist Company in 2016, cementing their reputation as one of the Korean entertainment industry's best-known celebrity friendships.

But the two actors' business partnership has recently seen a series of changes. Jung stepped down as an inside director of Artist Company on Oct. 2, about six months before the end of his term.

Jung also sold 155,000 shares, worth about 521.7 million won ($391,000), on the open market between Nov. 19 and 23, according to a Nov. 23 regulatory filing. The sale cut his stake in Artist Company to 9.9998 percent, just under the 10 percent threshold for a major shareholder.





BY LEE TAE-HEE [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]