Jung Ho-yeon, Ryu Jun-yeol go Down Under in new Netflix thriller 'Outback'

Read more
-
Live viewing of BTS's South American 'Arirang' concerts to be held at 3,800 cinemas
Live screenings of BTS's Buenos Aires and São Paulo concerts will reach 3,800 cinemas across 80 regions worldwide.
-
aespa members to release solo tracks in special digital single next week
The record, “SYNK: COMPLaeXITY,” contains tracks that were first unveiled during the group’s Seoul concerts in early August.
-
xikers to release new 'Route Zero' series album on Nov. 2
The KQ Entertainment boy band will release its eighth EP, “Route Zero: The Calling,” six months after its last album.
-
Park Hae-il steps into 1970s newsroom in Korean thriller 'The Assassin(s)'
The actor says curiosity drew him to play a veteran journalist in "The Assassin(s)," a thriller revisiting the 1974 attempt on President Park Chung Hee's life.