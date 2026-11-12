Judge says ADOR-Danielle case is 'proceeding diligently' as court targets January wrap-up
The court moved the next hearing to Dec. 10 as Danielle’s side said the 33.1 billion won ($25 million) lawsuit has stalled her career and ADOR denied delaying proceedings.
[K-pop Courtroom]
Is ADOR deliberately dragging out its lawsuit against former NewJeans member Danielle, whose side says the prolonged case has effectively put her K-pop career on hold?
The contentious question has been frequently repeated throughout the 33.1 billion won ($25 million) lawsuit filed by the HYBE label against Danielle, her family member and ex-ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin. At the seventh hearing, the presiding judge said he believed the proceedings had been conducted diligently.
Yet he also acknowledged that the two sides might have different perceptions of the pace, suggesting some understanding for the defendants’ repeated complaints.
Case at a Glance
The court aims to conclude arguments at the Jan. 14 hearing. If that schedule holds, a first ruling could follow in February.
At the seventh hearing in ADOR’s 33.1 billion won ($25 million) lawsuit against former NewJeans member Danielle, a member of her family and former ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin, the parties disputed materials needed for an estimate of losses linked to NewJeans’ hiatus. The appraisal report is due Nov. 30.
The next key issue at Dec. 10 hearing will be how to account for Min’s contribution to NewJeans’ potential earnings.
Separately, the first verdict of Belift Lab’s damages lawsuit against Min Hee-jin is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 13.
The remarks came during the 30-minute hearing held at the Seoul Central District Court in southern Seoul on Thursday. The contentious clash over the pace of the case, however, ended with a brief moment of laughter from the judge.
“I believe that the trial has been proceeding diligently,” the judge said during the hearing following a heated back-and-forth over the procedural delay. “Compared with other cases, we are handling several years’ worth of issues all at once.”
The judge also acknowledged, “The two sides may have different perceptions of the pace.”
He noted that the plaintiff’s side might view the case as having lasted only a few months because ADOR changed legal teams in the spring, while the defendants — particularly Danielle, whose activities have been halted — could see it as having dragged on.
Danielle’s side has previously argued that the drawn-out process disproportionately harms her career.
Danielle’s legal team opened Thursday’s hearing by saying ADOR had not submitted all the materials requested by the court-appointed accounting experts, who are assessing the financial losses ADOR says it suffered during NewJeans’ hiatus.
The assessment covers the period after the members announced they were leaving the agency in 2024 and before the court ruled that their exclusive contracts remained valid the following year. The missing materials the defendants cited included advertising contracts with clients.
The defendants said ADOR had not submitted those contracts despite a court deadline of Wednesday, while the court-appointed expert had been ordered to submit the estimated loss report by Nov. 30.
“The plaintiff still says it cannot submit some of the materials because of confidentiality clauses,” a lawyer for the defendants said. “But the plaintiff itself requested the appraisal.”
The judge initially suggested proceeding without the additional documents for now, saying they could be considered later.
“They [accountants] said an analysis of a company’s finances at this level would take about two months,” the judge said, suggesting that the continued back-and-forth over the requested materials was slowing the process.
ADOR’s lawyer said that the label was willing to submit the documents, including those related to advertising deals, to help assess the potential losses from NewJeans’ hiatus.
“We need to provide the documents, but it is difficult to submit them without first consulting with foreign companies and others,” ADOR’s lawyer said, asking the court for a formal order that the label could show to its advertising counterparts.
The judge accepted the request and said the submission could focus on the amounts, with key information redacted.
Once the appraisal report is filed by the end of November, the next question is how to value Min Hee-jin’s contribution to NewJeans.
Danielle and Min’s side argue that Min was irreplaceable, while ADOR maintains that NewJeans could still generate revenue without her. The two sides remain at an impasse, and the judge said they needed to present concrete methods or reference points, including overseas cases, to assess her contribution.
“Both sides need to present a concrete method or approach,” the judge said. “Otherwise, the burden would fall entirely on the court.”
The two sides also clashed over whether to hold two hearings in December after the appraisal of the estimated financial losses is submitted, or to hold one in December and schedule the next for January.
Danielle’s side asked the court to hold another hearing in December, seeking to speed up the proceedings, while ADOR said the previously scheduled Dec. 3 hearing would come too soon to review the report and decide how to respond.
“We are all well aware that these delays have occurred,” said the defendant’s lawyer, urging the court not to set the next hearing too far out.
“We are concerned that setting the hearing too far out could lead to further delay,” he said. “Please schedule one around the end of December, and we will try to conclude arguments then.”
ADOR, meanwhile, denied that it was delaying the case, arguing that the defendants had focused unusually heavily on procedural complaints and repeatedly raised the issue of delay.
“What would we gain from delaying this case?” ADOR's lawyer said. “The defendants have made far more arguments about procedure than about the merits of the case, which is unusual. It feels as though we have kept hearing ‘delay, delay, delay’ rather than discussing the merits or asking about the facts.”
The court ultimately decided to move the previously scheduled Dec. 3 hearing to Dec. 10 at 4 p.m. and set the next hearing for Jan. 14 at 3:30 p.m., with the aim of concluding arguments then.
When the eighth hearing’s time was pushed back by 30 minutes from the initially suggested 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., the defendant’s lawyer said jokingly, “This is delayed by 30 minutes, and the plaintiffs are not complaining.”
To that, the judge let out a small laugh, saying, “You gave us a laugh at the end.”
The eighth hearing, set for Dec. 10, is expected to focus on the estimated losses and Min’s contribution to NewJeans’ revenue generation. The court aims to conclude arguments on Jan. 14 and deliver a ruling on Feb. 11.
BY SHIN HA-NEE [shin.hanee@joongang.co.kr]
Timeline: ADOR v. Danielle, Min Hee-jin
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NewJeans declares its contracts terminated
At an emergency press conference, the members said that their contracts would end at midnight because ADOR failed to meet their needs and must therefore forfeit its rights as NewJeans’ agency. The label denied any breach of obligations and maintained that their contracts remained valid.
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ADOR files a legal motion to confirm the contracts’ validity
ADOR filed a legal motion with the court to clarify whether its exclusive contracts with the NewJeans members still stood. It also filed injunctions to prevent the group from conducting independent activities in January and February of 2025.
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Court orders NewJeans to halt independent activities
The Seoul Central District Court ruled that the members should halt any activities not approved by ADOR. This order later became central to the label’s claim that Danielle violated her contract.
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NJZ performs in Hong Kong, announces hiatus; Court orders payments
The members performed as NJZ and announced the group’s hiatus at ComplexCon Hong Kong’s “Complex Live!” on March 25, 2025. After the performance, the court imposed a stricter ban on the members’ independent activities and ordered each of them to pay 1 billion won ($755,800) for violating the ban.
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Court rules that NewJeans’ contracts remain valid
The Seoul Central District Court ruled in favor of ADOR, confirming that the members’ exclusive contracts remain valid. The five members said that they would appeal the decision.
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NewJeans members announce their intent to return to ADOR
ADOR announced that Haerin and Hyein would return to the label. Minji, Hanni and Danielle separately expressed their intention to return and not appeal the court’s decision. ADOR, however, did not immediately confirm the three’s return.
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ADOR terminates Danielle’s contract and files damages suit
ADOR said that it terminated its exclusive contract with Danielle and that it would take legal action against the singer, her family member — who “provoked a string of events related to the […] dispute” — and former ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin. The label filed a 43.1 billion won lawsuit on Dec. 30, 2025.
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Danielle speaks out in a livestream
In an online livestream on Jan. 12, the former NewJeans member said, “This is only the beginning.”
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Min denies tampering allegations, stock manipulation involvement
Min’s legal representative held a press conference and denied the allegations that she had orchestrated NewJeans’ departure from ADOR. He attributed the controversy to another member’s family and a businessman.
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Lawsuit seeking 43.1 billion won in damages begins with first hearing
The first formal hearing of the lawsuit took place at the Seoul Central District Court on May 14. Danielle’s representatives accused ADOR of delaying the case, which the label denied.
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ADOR reduces damages claim to 33.1 billion won
ADOR reduced its damages claim against Danielle, one of her family members and Min from 43.1 billion won to 33.1 billion won.
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ADOR and Danielle’s representatives clash in tense hearings
ADOR cited Danielle’s proposed nonapproved music collaboration, her mother’s alleged involvement in proposing contract and payment arrangements and Min’s alleged encouragement to Danielle to terminate her contract. The singer’s representatives said that she had believed her contract was lawfully terminated at the time of the music collaboration proposal and disputed ADOR’s use of projects that never materialized. Other key issues that surfaced during the hearings include the estimated financial loss caused during NewJeans’ roughly yearlong hiatus, which began after the members announced their departure from the agency.
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Fifth hearing focuses on NewJeans’s comeback plan
The defendants questioned whether ADOR truly plans to resume the group’s activities, to which the label countered that Danielle and Min’s side had delayed its return.
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Court holds sixth hearing
The sixth hearing took place at the Seoul Central District Court on Oct. 22.
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Court holds seventh hearing
The sixth hearing took place at the Seoul Central District Court.