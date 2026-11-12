Judge says ADOR-Danielle case is 'proceeding diligently' as court targets January wrap-up

The court moved the next hearing to Dec. 10 as Danielle’s side said the 33.1 billion won ($25 million) lawsuit has stalled her career and ADOR denied delaying proceedings.

[K-pop Courtroom]

Is ADOR deliberately dragging out its lawsuit against former NewJeans member Danielle, whose side says the prolonged case has effectively put her K-pop career on hold?

The contentious question has been frequently repeated throughout the 33.1 billion won ($25 million) lawsuit filed by the HYBE label against Danielle, her family member and ex-ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin. At the seventh hearing, the presiding judge said he believed the proceedings had been conducted diligently.

Yet he also acknowledged that the two sides might have different perceptions of the pace, suggesting some understanding for the defendants’ repeated complaints.

Case at a Glance The court aims to conclude arguments at the Jan. 14 hearing. If that schedule holds, a first ruling could follow in February. At the seventh hearing in ADOR’s 33.1 billion won ($25 million) lawsuit against former NewJeans member Danielle, a member of her family and former ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin, the parties disputed materials needed for an estimate of losses linked to NewJeans’ hiatus. The appraisal report is due Nov. 30. The next key issue at Dec. 10 hearing will be how to account for Min’s contribution to NewJeans’ potential earnings. Separately, the first verdict of Belift Lab’s damages lawsuit against Min Hee-jin is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 13.

The remarks came during the 30-minute hearing held at the Seoul Central District Court in southern Seoul on Thursday. The contentious clash over the pace of the case, however, ended with a brief moment of laughter from the judge.

“I believe that the trial has been proceeding diligently,” the judge said during the hearing following a heated back-and-forth over the procedural delay. “Compared with other cases, we are handling several years’ worth of issues all at once.”

The judge also acknowledged, “The two sides may have different perceptions of the pace.”

Danielle, a former member of girl group NewJeans, enters the Seoul Central District Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Aug. 14, 2025. NEWS1

He noted that the plaintiff’s side might view the case as having lasted only a few months because ADOR changed legal teams in the spring, while the defendants — particularly Danielle, whose activities have been halted — could see it as having dragged on.

Danielle’s side has previously argued that the drawn-out process disproportionately harms her career.

Danielle’s legal team opened Thursday’s hearing by saying ADOR had not submitted all the materials requested by the court-appointed accounting experts, who are assessing the financial losses ADOR says it suffered during NewJeans’ hiatus.

The assessment covers the period after the members announced they were leaving the agency in 2024 and before the court ruled that their exclusive contracts remained valid the following year. The missing materials the defendants cited included advertising contracts with clients.

The defendants said ADOR had not submitted those contracts despite a court deadline of Wednesday, while the court-appointed expert had been ordered to submit the estimated loss report by Nov. 30.

“The plaintiff still says it cannot submit some of the materials because of confidentiality clauses,” a lawyer for the defendants said. “But the plaintiff itself requested the appraisal.”

Girl group NewJeans in a promotional photo for “Ditto” (2022) ADOR

The judge initially suggested proceeding without the additional documents for now, saying they could be considered later.

“They [accountants] said an analysis of a company’s finances at this level would take about two months,” the judge said, suggesting that the continued back-and-forth over the requested materials was slowing the process.

ADOR’s lawyer said that the label was willing to submit the documents, including those related to advertising deals, to help assess the potential losses from NewJeans’ hiatus.

“We need to provide the documents, but it is difficult to submit them without first consulting with foreign companies and others,” ADOR’s lawyer said, asking the court for a formal order that the label could show to its advertising counterparts.

The judge accepted the request and said the submission could focus on the amounts, with key information redacted.

A photo of NewJeans released on July 22 to mark the girl group’s fourth debut anniversary ADOR

Once the appraisal report is filed by the end of November, the next question is how to value Min Hee-jin’s contribution to NewJeans.

Danielle and Min’s side argue that Min was irreplaceable, while ADOR maintains that NewJeans could still generate revenue without her. The two sides remain at an impasse, and the judge said they needed to present concrete methods or reference points, including overseas cases, to assess her contribution.

“Both sides need to present a concrete method or approach,” the judge said. “Otherwise, the burden would fall entirely on the court.”

The two sides also clashed over whether to hold two hearings in December after the appraisal of the estimated financial losses is submitted, or to hold one in December and schedule the next for January.

Danielle’s side asked the court to hold another hearing in December, seeking to speed up the proceedings, while ADOR said the previously scheduled Dec. 3 hearing would come too soon to review the report and decide how to respond.

“We are all well aware that these delays have occurred,” said the defendant’s lawyer, urging the court not to set the next hearing too far out.

“We are concerned that setting the hearing too far out could lead to further delay,” he said. “Please schedule one around the end of December, and we will try to conclude arguments then.”

ADOR, meanwhile, denied that it was delaying the case, arguing that the defendants had focused unusually heavily on procedural complaints and repeatedly raised the issue of delay.

“What would we gain from delaying this case?” ADOR's lawyer said. “The defendants have made far more arguments about procedure than about the merits of the case, which is unusual. It feels as though we have kept hearing ‘delay, delay, delay’ rather than discussing the merits or asking about the facts.”

The court ultimately decided to move the previously scheduled Dec. 3 hearing to Dec. 10 at 4 p.m. and set the next hearing for Jan. 14 at 3:30 p.m., with the aim of concluding arguments then.

When the eighth hearing’s time was pushed back by 30 minutes from the initially suggested 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., the defendant’s lawyer said jokingly, “This is delayed by 30 minutes, and the plaintiffs are not complaining.”

To that, the judge let out a small laugh, saying, “You gave us a laugh at the end.”

The eighth hearing, set for Dec. 10, is expected to focus on the estimated losses and Min’s contribution to NewJeans’ revenue generation. The court aims to conclude arguments on Jan. 14 and deliver a ruling on Feb. 11.

BY SHIN HA-NEE [shin.hanee@joongang.co.kr]



