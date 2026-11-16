JTBC terminates Olympic broadcasting rights deal as it undergoes rehabilitation

The broadcaster ended its exclusive rights contract with the International Olympic Committee for 2026 to 2032, saying the move removed financial uncertainty as it pursues a sale.

JTBC’s broadcasting rights deal with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has been terminated as the broadcaster’s rehabilitation proceedings have made it difficult to continue its Olympic broadcasting business, the company said Monday.

JTBC, which is pursuing a merger and acquisition deal before approval of its rehabilitation plan, received court approval in October to appoint EY Hanyoung as its financial adviser for the sale.

The termination is expected to eliminate financial uncertainties and provide JTBC with a more stable foundation for its business. The nonoperating loss resulting from the termination of the IOC contract will be reflected in its third quarter accounts.

JTBC secured exclusive domestic broadcasting rights for the Summer and Winter Olympic Games from 2026 to 2032 in a deal signed with the IOC in 2019. JTBC had initially planned to resell the rights to major Korean broadcasters, but negotiations broke down, leaving JTBC to bear the cost of broadcasting the Games by itself. JTBC also separately secured exclusive domestic broadcasting rights for the World Cup from 2026 to 2030, with KBS later agreeing to purchase broadcasting rights from the company to jointly broadcast the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“The costs resulting from the termination will be determined through the third quarter accounting process and in accordance with the rehabilitation plan once it is approved,” JTBC said. “By accounting for the expected losses as part of the rehabilitation process, we aim to remove financial uncertainty and sustain growth in operating profit from our core businesses.”

The broadcaster also said it plans to communicate with the IOC through to resolve issues related to the termination.

“We plan to communicate closely with the IOC through various channels to resolve issues arising from the termination of the broadcasting rights agreement,” the company added. “Future Olympic Games, including the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, will be broadcast by a new rights holder or consortium.”





BY LEE TAE-HEE [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]