John Park targets unauthorized McDonald's rap release

A scene from a video featuring singer John Park, center, performing the viral “McDonald's Order Rap,” uploaded to his YouTube channel on Oct. 23 SCREEN CAPTURE

John Park's agency, Music Farm, is pursuing action after the singer's viral “McDonald's Order Rap” was distributed without permission on Spotify and YouTube Music.

Singer John Park's agency, Music Farm, said Wednesday that it plans to take action over the unauthorized distribution of the singer's recently viral “McDonald's Order Rap” by a Nigeria-based music distributor.

The rap, with lyrics written by Park and fellow singer Kwak Jin-eon and music composed and performed by Park, was first uploaded to Park's YouTube channel on Oct. 23. The video had garnered nearly 9 million views as of Wednesday. In the video, Park, best known for his ballads, transforms into a rapper as he places an order at McDonald's through rap. The rap went viral for his unexpectedly impressive rapping skills and catchy beat.

“We recently discovered that 'McDonald's Order Rap' had been uploaded to and distributed on overseas music streaming platforms without prior consent from the original creators or our agency,” Music Farm said in a statement.

“We understand that the song was uploaded to music streaming platforms, including Spotify and YouTube Music, on Nov. 2 under the title 'McDonald's,' credited to an artist named Yoyotina, through Nigeria-based Jungle Entertainment Ventures.”

Jungle Entertainment Ventures is also known as The Jungle Recording Company Limited.

Music Farm stressed that music is a valuable creative work and that the efforts and rights of its creators must be respected.

“As the commercial use and distribution of music without the original creators' consent could infringe on their rights, we believe our priority is to establish the facts and determine whether any rights have been violated,” the agency said.

“In particular, as advances in AI technology and changes in the global music distribution landscape have led to a growing number of cases involving the unauthorized use of others' creative works or voices, greater attention and more careful measures are needed to protect creators' rights.”

Music Farm said it is working with experts in Korea and abroad to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The agency added that it is in discussions with relevant streaming platforms and authorities to have the unauthorized release removed and prevent further distribution.

“We will continue to consider necessary measures to ensure that the rights and interests of the original creators and artists are properly protected,” the agency said.

Park first rose to fame in 2010 as the runner-up on Mnet's audition show “Superstar K2.” He has since released songs including “Falling” (2012), “Childlike” (2012) and “Thought of You” (2016).

The singer also recently appeared on Netflix's mind-game survival show “The Devil's Plan: Dead Again,” which was released Tuesday.





BY KIM JI-YE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]