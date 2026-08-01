Jimin’s solo track ‘Who’ surpasses 2.5 billion streams

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Dawn to release single ‘Too Much’ on Aug. 7 after three-year hiatus
The former Pentagon member will drop his first new song since 2023.
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NMIXX to make Japanese debut with best-of album in December
The 12-track release will feature “Blue Valentine” (2025) and Japanese-language versions of the girl group’s previously released songs.
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Boy band Oneus to embark on its first world tour after agency move
The boy band will open its "Full Moon" world tour in Seoul on Oct. 24 and 25, marking its first global trek since joining B.Wave Entertainment.
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Cortis drops surprise single with Juicy J
The BigHit boy band released hip-hop single “Motion” ahead of its Lollapalooza Chicago set and North American tour kickoff.