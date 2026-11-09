Jeon Do-yeon on letting loose... and that one scene with Zo In-sung in 'Possible Love'

The Cannes-winning actor reflects on a more natural approach to Mi-ok and the defiant scene that reshaped her view of the character.

Jeon Do-yeon has always been meticulous about her craft.

"I have high expectations of myself. I'm quite hard on myself, too," she said. "Even though there's no right answer [to acting], I would desperately strive for perfection."

It was an obsession she shared with director Lee Chang-dong, who urged her to keep pushing herself further while making "Secret Sunshine" (2007), for which she won Best Actress at Cannes, nearly 15 years into her career.

But 19 years later, while working with Lee again for "Possible Love," Jeon discovered the art of letting go.

"Rather than trying to do better or portray the character perfectly, as I might have in the past, I simply tried to accept the character and her circumstances and act naturally," Jeon said, speaking to reporters at a cafe in Seoul on Monday.

Before, she would put herself "through emotional pain in the hope of discovering something new," she said. "But I realized that even without pushing myself so hard, there's still something new to discover. Things don't always have to be perfect."

Jeon Do-yeon as Mi-ok in "Possible Love" NETFLIX

Perhaps her more relaxed approach to acting is why Jeon was so surprised by the enthusiastic response to her performance. Backstage at the film's premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September, she recalled turning to Lee and asking, "Was my acting really that good?"

Lee, who she said rarely offers praise, took her hand and reassured her.

"He told me, 'Of course you did well. Watch the film again later,'" Jeon recalled.

“Possible Love” went on to win the Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize at Venice, among other accolades. Selected as Korea’s submission for Best International Feature Film at the Academy Awards, the film is receiving an Oscar campaign from Netflix, whose backing has also helped position Jeon as a potential Best Actress contender.

But for Jeon, winning another award was never the goal.

Sul Kyung-gu as Ho-seok, left, and Jeon Do-yeon as Mi-ok in "Possible Love" NETFLIX

In “Possible Love,” Jeon plays Mi-ok, the wife of blue-collar worker Ho-seok, who struggles with the trauma of mass layoffs and a failed labor strike. When Ye-ji, a documentary filmmaker played by Cho Yeo-jeong, asks to document the family's life, Mi-ok agrees, hoping it might help her troubled husband and hold their family together.

Rather than trying to recreate the experiences of the laid-off workers who inspired the film, Jeon said she chose to focus on Mi-ok as a character. She did not meet the real-life workers Lee had interviewed, wary of assuming she could fully understand or portray their suffering.

"When I first read the script, I thought Mi-ok was a bright, positive and optimistic person, and that's how I played her," she said.

That sunny, carefree personality comes through in Mi-ok's little habits and stories. She takes pictures of her meals before eating, sings drunkenly in the streets and recalls being so devastated by Steve Jobs' death that she couldn't eat.

Watching the finished film gave Jeon a different perspective on the character: "While Ho-seok expresses his anxiety and pain through silence, Mi-ok expresses hers through laughter," she said.

Even the character's habit of photographing her meals could be another way of concealing her anxiety, Jeon suggested.

"These days, everyone takes pictures of their food," she said. "But Mi-ok isn't even on social media. She has no one to show them to. Maybe she's simply trying to do what everyone else does."

From left to right, Jeon Do-yeon as Mi-ok, Sul Kyung-gu as Ho-seok and Cho Yeo-jeong as Ye-ji in "Possible Love" NETFLIX Jeon Do-yeon as Mi-ok and Zo In-sung as Sang-woo in "Possible Love" NETFLIX

As Ye-ji documents the family's daily life, including Mi-ok's work at a mask factory, the two families grow closer. But tensions come to a head when Ye-ji invites Mi-ok's family to a vacation home, where some issues become impossible to ignore.

In one particularly provocative scene involving Ye-ji's wealthy husband, played by Zo In-sung, Mi-ok makes a visually striking act — one Jeon interpreted as physical resistance.

"I thought her body was the only weapon she had to resist them," Jeon said. "It was her way of asserting her freedom and fighting back with her whole body."

After rewatching “Possible Love” following its Netflix release on Friday, the actor said she took satisfaction not in how eye-catching her performance was, but in how naturally she embodied her character.

“Rather than thinking, ‘I did a great job’ or ‘I did something different with my acting,’ I was happy to see just Mi-ok,” she said.





BY KIM JU-YEON [kim.juyeon2@joongang.co.kr]