Jennie’s agency targets altered Summer Sonic festival clips

Blackpink Jennie during her Summer Sonic 2026 performance in Osaka on Aug. 16 OA ENTERTAINMENT

OA Entertainment says it will pursue civil and criminal action over unverified photos and videos of the Blackpink singer.

Blackpink member Jennie’s agency said Tuesday it will take legal action over maliciously edited photos and videos targeting the singer, as unverified clips from her recent Summer Sonic performance continue to circulate online.

"We have recently identified ongoing misconduct targeting [Jennie] across online communities and social media platforms," OA Entertainment said in a statement.

"This includes the spread of baseless defamatory statements and false information, the malicious editing or manipulation of her photos and videos and the posting or distribution of content that infringes upon her privacy and personal rights."

The agency said it is monitoring posts and accounts and collecting evidence with legal counsel while pursuing civil and criminal action against serious violations.

"In particular, firm legal action will be taken depending on the nature and severity of acts such as maliciously editing or reprocessing the artist’s physical features, repetitive posting, reposting or distributing specific photos or video clips or attaching insulting expressions or false information to such content," the statement said.

"We explicitly state that there will be no settlement or leniency under any circumstances during this process."

Videos from Jennie’s performance at Summer Sonic 2026 in Tokyo on Friday have circulated across online communities and social media. Some clips appear to show part of her body becoming exposed during the performance, though their authenticity has not been established. It remains unclear whether the footage is genuine or digitally manipulated.

OA Entertainment also asked fans to continue reporting suspected violations, saying submissions had been "tremendously helpful in verifying relevant materials and protecting the artist’s rights and interests."

"We will continue to take all necessary measures to ensure a safe environment for both the artist and her fans," the agency said.

Jennie founded her agency OA Entertainment in November 2023 after leaving YG Entertainment.





BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]