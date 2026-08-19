Jennie’s agency targets altered Summer Sonic festival clips

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North warns of 'more transparent action' over South-U.S. drills
The state-run Korean Central News Agency accused the Ulchi Freedom Exercise of becoming more dangerous with each iteration, pushing tensions on the Korean Peninsula "to the threshold of a war."
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BTS, HUNTR/X, Lisa lead K-pop nominees at 2026 MTV VMAs
BTS's "Swim" and "Golden" (2025) from Netflix's hit animated film "KPop Demon Hunters" (2025) were nominated for Song of the Year, while Lisa earned nominations in four categories, the most of any K-pop artist.
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‘Our Sticky Love’ tops Netflix non-English chart amid controversy over Ha Young’s alleged pro-Japanese family
The romantic comedy became Netflix’s most-watched non-English series worldwide in its second week, despite controversy surrounding Ha Young’s family history.
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South Korea, U.S. shorten UFS military exercise
South Korea and the United States will shorten Ulchi Freedom Shield and scale back some field exercises at Washington's request.