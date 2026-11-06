Jennie to release first animated film soundtrack song for Netflix's 'Steps'

A promotional image for Blackpink member Jennie's first animated film soundtrack song, "Someone to Hold," from Netflix's "Steps" NETFLIX

"Someone to Hold" is already nominated at the Hollywood Music in Media Awards and follows her recent collaboration with Tame Impala, which spent 23 weeks in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Blackpink's Jennie is set to release "Someone to Hold," a song from the soundtrack of Netflix's animated film "Steps," on Friday.

The song will be released at 2 p.m. and marks Jennie's first contribution to an animated film soundtrack. "Steps" is an action comedy that reimagines the classic Cinderella story through the eyes of her stepsister, Lilith.

Inspired by vintage and organic dance-pop, "Someone to Hold" is a powerful ballad that captures the strong bond between the sisters, according to Jennie's agency, OA Entertainment.

The song has already earned a nomination in the Song – Animated Film category at the Hollywood Music in Media Awards, which recognize excellence in music for films, television and other visual media.

"It was such a joy to work on my first song for an animated film," Jennie said in a press release. "I loved the warmth and unique personalities of the characters and I was happy to be a small part of their world."

Jennie debuted as a member of Blackpink under YG Entertainment in 2016. She released her first solo single "Solo" in 2018 and her first full-length solo album, "Ruby," in 2025. She most recently released the EP "Fallen Angel" on Aug. 27.

Her recent collaboration "Dracula (Jennie Remix)," a single between Jennie of Blackpink and Australian act Tame Impala, spent 23 weeks in the top 10 of Billboard's Hot 100 chart.





BY KIM JI-YE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]