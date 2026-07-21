Jennie to drop 'Less than a Lover' on July 24

The Blackpink star will drop her new solo track Thursday, unveiling a lo-fi sound she helped write, produce and visualize.

CHO YONG-JUN
CHO YONG-JUN NEWS REPORTER
Published Modified
A teaser image for Blackpink Jennie's upcoming track "Less than a Lover"

Blackpink's Jennie will release her new song "Less than a Lover" on Thursday. 

"Less than a Lover" is a song that Jennie had already performed at the Governors Ball Music Festival, Roskilde Festival, Open'er Festival and Mad Cool Festival. 

Jennie was involved in the music video production, lyrics and musical production of the song, according to her agency OA Entertainment on Tuesday. 

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The song features a lo-fi sound paired with guitar and vintage electric keyboard — a song that will "show a different side" of Jennie. 

Jennie debuted as a member of girl group Blackpink in 2016. She left YG Entertainment and founded her own agency, OA Entertainment, in 2023. The singer is known for her songs "Solo" (2018), "Mantra" (2024) and "like Jennie" (2025). 

Jennie will be performing at the Lollapalooza Chicago music festival, set to be held from July 30 to Aug. 2, and Summer Sonic 2026 in Japan on Aug. 14. 


BY CHO YONG-JUN [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.

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