Jennie to drop 'Less than a Lover' on July 24

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‘We’re going for redevelopment!’: BoyNextDoor tears it up at world tour kickoff
At its Seoul show, the band balanced playful energy with unusually tender moments, framing its first world tour around home, gratitude and staying together.
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IU postpones September concert and album due to longstanding ear condition
The issue does not affect the singer's daily life, but her agency said she needed time to recover before performing, delaying her upcoming activities.
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Riize to hold anniversary meet and greet with fans in September
Riize will celebrate the third anniversary of its debut with a two-day fan event in Incheon on Sept. 12 and 13, with livestream access and ticket sales opening later this month.
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14 years, 6 billion views: 'Gangnam Style' still won't quit
Nearly a decade and a half after its release, Psy’s breakout hit became the first K-pop video to surpass 6 billion views on YouTube, underscoring its lasting global appeal.