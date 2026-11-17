Among K-pop acts, Jennie earned her first Grammy nominations, including a shot at Record of the Year, and IVE and KiiiKiii received theirs in the inaugural Asian pop category that led BTS to boycott this year's awards.

Multiple K-pop acts made history for themselves on Monday, when the Recording Academy unveiled nominees for the 69th Annual Grammy Awards.

Blackpink’s Jennie earned her first Grammy nominations, including a shot at Record of the Year, and girl groups IVE and KiiiKiii received their first nominations in the inaugural Asian pop category.

But in the new category — created to give Asian stars a bigger stage, according to the Recording Academy — BTS’s absence arguably continues to draw the most attention.







Boy band BTS BIGHIT MUSIC

Jennie up for historic win

The Recording Academy announced the nominees for the upcoming Grammy Awards on Monday.

Blackpink’s Jennie earned her first Grammy nods in two categories: Record of the Year, one of the general fields, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, sharing the latter with Australian project Tame Impala for the remix of “Dracula,” originally released in October of last year.

“Dracula (Jennie Remix)” dropped on Feb. 6. Months after release, the song peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the week ending on Saturday.

For Record of the Year, “Dracula (Jennie Remix)” is competing with Olivia Dean’s “Man I Need” (2025); Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas”; Bruno Mars’s “I Just Might”; Raye’s “Where’s My Husband!” (2025); Olivia Rodrigo’s “The Cure”; Rosalía, Björk and Yves Tumor’s “Berghain”; and Taylor Swift’s “The Fate of Ophelia” (2025).

Jennie is the second K-pop soloist ever to be nominated for Record of the Year.

Singer Jennie from Blackpink ODD ATELIER

The first was her bandmate, Rosé.

Rosé’s collaboration with Mars, “APT.” (2024), was nominated for Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Performance at the 68th Grammy Awards but did not take home a trophy.

At the time, “Golden” (2025), the hit track from the Netflix animated film “KPop Demon Hunters” (2025), was also nominated for Song of the Year, Best Pop Duo/Performance, Best Song Written for Visual Media and Best Remixed Recording, ultimately winning Best Song Written for Visual Media.

BTS has also received a nod for Album of the Year as a featured artist on Coldplay’s “My Universe” (2021), a song on the British rock band’s nominated album “Music of the Spheres” (2021).

General field categories, referring to honors given regardless of genre, include Record of the Year; Album of the Year; Song of the Year; Best New Artist; Producer of the Year, Non-Classical; and Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical. The first four are commonly known as the “Big Four.”

Singer EJAE, third from left, and other music production crew members pose with the Best Song Written for Visual Media award for “Golden” (2025) from “KPop Demon Hunters” (2025) during the 68th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 1. REUTERS/YONHAP

BTS’s absence speaks volumes

IVE and KiiiKiii earned their first Grammy nominations in the inaugural Best Asian Pop Music Performance category — the creation of which led BTS to boycott the upcoming event.

This marks the first time that a conventional K-pop girl group earned a Grammy nomination. Katseye, a multinational girl group created by HYBE and Geffen Records, was nominated for Best New Artist and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for the 68th Grammys but came away without a win.

Girl group IVE STARSHIP ENTERTAINMENT

Girl group KiiiKiii STARSHIP ENTERTAINMENT

IVE was nominated for “Bang Bang,” and KiiiKiii for “404 (New Era).” Other nominees for the category include Japanese singer LiSA’s “Yes,” Japanese metal band Babymetal and U.S. band Polyphia’s “Sunset Kiss” (2025), Filipino girl group BINI’s “Unang Kilig” and Filipino boy band SB19’s “Visa.”

BINI and SB19 have both been heavily influenced by K-pop in their training and production processes.

Filipino girl group BINI poses on the red carpet for the Billboard Woman in Music Awards at the Hollywood Palladium in Hollywood, California, on April 29. EPA/YONHAP

Filipino boy band SB19 performs at Summer Sonic 2026 in Tokyo on Aug. 15. 1Z ENTERTAINMENT

While other nominees celebrated the results on their social media accounts, IVE and KiiiKiii — as well as their agency Starship Entertainment — remained notably silent as of Tuesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, media outlets such as Rolling Stone and New York Magazine were quick to focus on BTS’s boycott.

On July 29, all seven BTS members posted the same notice on their individual Instagram accounts, informing fans that the group would sit out this year’s Grammys.

“We have decided not to submit ourselves for the Grammys this year,” they wrote. “We hope that music can be heard and loved for what it is, without being categorized by region or language.”

Boy band BTS BIGHIT MUSIC

Stray Kids, which most considered the strongest contender for a Grammy aside from BTS, also chose not to submit itself for any categories.

Other acts from Korea’s four biggest K-pop agencies, including Enhypen and NMIXX, reportedly sat out the Asian pop category but still submitted their music in other categories. None secured nominations aside from Jennie.

While critics argue that Best Asian Pop Music Performance could box Asian pop into a regional category and give the Recording Academy justification to overlook it in the major categories, supporters see an opening for Asian acts, especially those from music markets that get less attention than East Asia.

“We see it as a door opening, not a box closing,” BINI members Aiah and Maloi were quoted as saying in a Billboard interview on Oct. 13.

BTS has received five Grammy nominations but has yet to win any. While Korean soprano Sumi Jo and sound engineer Hwang Byung-joon previously took home awards in opera and classical music, respectively, the septet became the first K-pop act to receive a nomination, with “Dynamite” (2020) contending for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 63rd Grammy Awards.

The 69th Grammy Awards will take place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Feb. 27, 2027.





BY SHIN HA-NEE [shin.hanee@joongang.co.kr]