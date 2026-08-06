Jecheon International Music & Film Festival to open next month

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Michelle Yeoh to visit Korea for first time in 15 years for Busan film festival
The Oscar winning actor will receive the Asian Filmmaker of the Year award at the opening ceremony of the 31st edition of the Busan International Film Festival, Korea's largest film festival.
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Seoul International Fireworks Festival to light up Yeouido on Sept. 5
The annual Yeouido event will feature teams from Korea, the United States and Britain, with expanded programs and record safety staffing.
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Sound Alliance, aeonus partner on environmentally friendly live events
The two companies also plan to release environmental, social and governance, or ESG, content and campaigns, as well as expand their collaboration into exhibitions and media art.
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Animated film ‘Long Long Night’ invited to Toronto film festival
The movie, an adaptation of the best-selling novel of the same name, is the first Korean animation invited to the event in 13 years.