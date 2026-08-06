Jecheon International Music & Film Festival to open next month

The 22nd edition of the festival will feature a record 189 films, according to organizers.

The 22nd edition of the Jecheon International Music & Film Festival (JIMFF) will kick off next month, with a record 189 films set to meet audiences, organizers said Thursday.

The musical film “Congo Boy” will open the festival, set to take place in Jecheon, about 120 kilometers (74.6 miles) southeast of Seoul, from Sept. 3 to 8, according to the organizers.

“A record 189 films will be screened, alongside various performance programs,” the festival’s executive committee chair Chang Hang-jun, known for helming the megahit historical drama “The King’s Warden,” said in a press conference.

“Good movies, good music and good people are waiting,” Chang continued.

Attending the opening ceremony of the film fest will be Korean auteurs Bong Joon-ho and Park Chan-wook, with Bong also set to attend another of the festival’s programs.

Actor Ahn Jae-hong has been named festival ambassador.





Yonhap