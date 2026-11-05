Jang Dong-min raises hell as ‘The Devil’s Plan’ rewrites its rules

Jeong Hyeon-gyu speaks at a press conference for Netflix's “The Devil's Plan: Dead Again” at Mondrian Seoul Itaewon in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Nov. 5. NEWS1

Netflix's 'The Devil's Plan: Dead Again' returns for season three with Jang Dong-min, Jeong Hyeon-gyu and 14 other contestants competing in high-stakes brain games.

Netflix's hit survival competition series “The Devil's Plan” is back for an all-star third season, packed with veterans who each have something to prove.

Jeong Hyeon-gyu, the controversial winner of season two, is seeking redemption.

“Back in [season two], I thought winning was all that mattered, no matter what it took. But I was immature and failed to consider the viewers watching,” Jeong said at a press conference for “The Devil's Plan: Dead Again” in Seoul on Thursday.

“I still regret the hurt I caused viewers and others. I wanted to come back with a more mature attitude and prove myself once again,” he said.

Jang Dong-min poses for photos at a press conference for Netflix's “The Devil's Plan: Dead Again” at Mondrian Seoul Itaewon in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Nov. 5. NEWS1

The man to beat, however, is comedian Jang Dong-min, who has won all five survival shows he's competed in and even developed one of his own. Now, he's out to prove he's far from finished, this time on a global stage.

“I expected to be heavily targeted [by the other contestants], so I figured they would team up to eliminate me on the first day if they had the chance,” Jang said.

“But they made one big miscalculation: The more people try to take me down, the stronger I get,” he said. “I've never faced as much opposition as I did in ['The Devil's Plan'] season three — you'll see the strongest version of Jang Dong-min yet.”

While he was stressed — to the point of wanting to bribe the contestants, he joked — he couldn't give up the opportunity to challenge himself.

“Korea's too small for me now. I want people around the world to know who Jang Dong-min is,” he said.

The comedian has won survival competitions including tvN's “The Genius: Grand Final” (2015), an all-star edition of the series, and is now developing his own Netflix competition show, tentatively titled “Jang Dong-min's Brain Survival,” with Wavve’s “Game of Blood” (2021–) producer Hyun Jung-wan.

From left on top row: Oh Hyun-min, Shindong, John Park, Nucksal, XITSUH, Kim Dong-jae, Hyun Kyung-ryul, and Jung Won-young; and from left on bottom row, Jang Dong-min, Hong Jin-ho, Stella Jang, Yurisa, Jae Jae, Yi Do, Ha Seok-jin and Jeong Hyeon-gyu pose for photos at a press conference for Netflix's “The Devil's Plan: Dead Again” at Mondrian Seoul Itaewon in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Nov. 5. NEWS1

Returning producer Jung Jong-yeon acknowledged that Jang's presence would inevitably draw the spotlight, comparing the comedian to NBA legend Michael Jordan.

“Still, there's a kind of spectacular gameplay that only Jang can deliver,” Jung said. “We thought our job was to create a stage where he could really show what he's capable of.”

If anyone can knock Jang off his throne, it may be one of the 15 other contestants (read all about them here) assembled for “The Devil's Plan: Dead Again.”

Jung said he deliberately broke with his longstanding casting approach for the third season, first recruiting “The Devil's Plan” past winners Ha Seok-jin and Jeong, then the seasoned competitors alongside newcomers capable of holding their own against them.

“I wanted players who could create major turning points in the competition,” he said.

That meant putting Jang up against contestants like Oh Hyun-min, whose partnership with him on tvN's “The Genius” became one of the most famous alliances in Korean survival-show history. Oh, a KAIST graduate and math instructor, returns to survival shows after a four-year hiatus.

“There may be no such thing as a permanent alliance or a permanent team in survival competitions,” Oh said of the upcoming season.

Jang Dong-min, left, and Hong Jin-ho shake hands at a press conference for Netflix series "The Devil's Plan: Dead Again" at Mondrian Seoul Itaewon in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Nov. 5. YONHAP

Once again, the 16 contestants will face off in a series of cerebral challenges, competing to avoid elimination and claim a prize of up to 500 million won ($374,000). The rules have changed this season, however, so that losing all their Pieces, the in-game currency, will no longer mean automatic elimination. Instead, contestants' fates will be determined by the results of the games themselves.

The producers have also changed how contestants move between the show's two living areas: the main quarters and a prison, where players face additional games that could lead to elimination. Last season, contestants had limited opportunities to move between the two once assigned, but the new rules will make transfers easier and potentially more frequent.

Jung described the new season as a return to “pure brain games.”

“Compared with previous seasons, there's more direct competition between players, almost like a head-to-head contest of brainpower. We've included a lot of elements that fans of this kind of show will enjoy,” Jung said.

“If you could weigh someone's brain, I think that's what this season did,” Jang said.

“The Devil's Plan: Dead Again” premieres on Netflix on Tuesday. Fourteen episodes will be released over three weeks.

BY KIM JU-YEON [kim.juyeon2@joongang.co.kr]