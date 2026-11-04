A fan art celebrating Leeseo's selection as the K-pop star most likely to make songpyeon best PICNIC

IVE member Leeseo topped Picnic's K-pop fan poll for the artist most likely to make songpyeon (half-moon-shaped rice cake) best, ahead of ZeroBaseOne's Sung Han-bin and aespa's Winter.

IVE’s Leeseo topped a fan poll asking which artist is most likely to make songpyeon (half-moon-shaped rice cake) on the fan-voting platform Picnic. The description suggests someone who appears calm, meticulous and skillful, with care and attention to detail, according to the platform.

In the poll, which ran from Sept. 30 through Oct. 14, Leeseo received 13,848 votes. Sung Han-bin of boy band ZeroBaseOne came in second with 10,149 votes, followed by Winter of girl group aespa with 9,926 votes.

Picnic attributed Leeseo’s selection to her bright and approachable image.

“While she displays confidence and commanding performances onstage, she shows a playful and candid side in variety shows and the group's own content, building a distinct appeal of her own,” the platform said.

Her approachable personality has encouraged fans to look forward to seeing her not only in music and performances but also in everyday situations, it added.

Leeseo has recently shown another side of herself through IVE’s latest activities.

The group prereleased its new single “Looks Can Kill” on Oct. 19 before releasing an EP of the same name on Oct. 26. The release marks the group's first album in eight months, following its second full-length album, “ReVive+,” in February.

“Fans continuously engage with artists’ tastes, personalities, speech patterns and behavior, connecting them with particular situations or concepts,” a Picnic spokesperson said. “As the familiarity built through everyday content is added to the recognition gained through music activities, an artist’s personal brand becomes more defined.”

Picnic hosts weekly polls on a wide range of K-pop topics in collaboration with the Korea JoongAng Daily.

Fans can participate through Picnic’s official website or its mobile app.





BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [yoon.seungjin@joongang.co.kr]