IVE's Jang Won-young to throw first pitch at Mets-Dodgers game

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Actor Gong Yoo to hold fan meet and greet across Asia
The “Squid Game 2” (2024) and “Goblin” (2016-17) actor will meet fans in six cities from October to November, including Seoul.
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J.Y. Park returns with summer single ‘WET’ ahead of Waterbomb 2026 performances
The singer-producer will release his first summer-themed track in six years on July 23 as the official theme song for the wet and wild music festival.
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Sci-fi epic 'Hope' opens atop Korea’s box office with more than 330,000 admissions
The Cannes-screened film, led by a starry Korean and Hollywood cast, dominated opening-day sales and advance bookings in Korea.
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JYP provides first look at new girl group OurBirthday
The teaser introduces the three-member group OurBirthday as JYP begins rolling out promotions for its first new girl group since NMIXX.