IVE's Jang Won-young to throw first pitch at Mets-Dodgers game

The K-pop girl group singer will toss the ceremonial first pitch at the Mets-Dodgers game on July 26, with her bandmates joining her at Citi Field.

Girl group IVE's Jang Won-young has been invited to throw the first pitch at the New York Mets' home game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Major League Baseball announced Thursday.

Jang will throw the ceremonial first pitch at Citi Field on July 26, and IVE members will also accompany her and watch the game.

"Every opportunity to connect with fans in a new way inspires me," Jang said. "I'm excited to experience the electric atmosphere at Citi Field and share the special moment with baseball fans around the world and our fans, DIVE."

Ahead of the game, IVE will film promotional content with former major league pitcher Kim Byung-hyun, now an MLB commentator for SPOTV, and former MLB and KBO pitcher Dustin Nippert.

"We're really looking forward to meeting Kim Byung-hyun and Dustin Nippert in person and sharing a special moment that brings together Korean baseball and K-pop," the group said. "We hope this collaboration creates unforgettable memories for baseball fans, DIVE and fans around the world."

IVE debuted under Starship Entertainment in December 2021 with its first EP “Eleven.” The six-member group consists of An Yu-jin, Gaeul, Jang Won-young, Rei, Liz and Leeseo.





BY LEE TAE-HEE [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]