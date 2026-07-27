IVE's Jang Won-young throws first pitch at New York Mets game — in pictures

Jang Won-young and her fellow IVE members attended the Mets' matchup against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field in New York.

DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ
DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ DIGITAL REPORTER
Published
Girl group IVE’s Jang Won-young throws the ceremonial first pitch before the New York Mets game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field in New York on July 26.

Jang Won-young of girl group IVE threw the ceremonial first pitch before the New York Mets faced the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field in New York on Sunday, July 26.

The following photos capture Jang Won-young and other IVE members during their appearance at the game.

Jang Won-young throws the ceremonial first pitch

Girl group IVE’s Jang Won-young throws the ceremonial first pitch before the New York Mets game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field in New York on July 26.
Girl group IVE’s Jang Won-young throws the ceremonial first pitch before the New York Mets game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field in New York on July 26.
Girl group IVE’s Jang Won-young throws the ceremonial first pitch before the New York Mets game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field in New York on July 26.
Girl group IVE’s Jang Won-young throws the ceremonial first pitch before the New York Mets game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field in New York on July 26.
Girl group IVE’s Jang Won-young throws the ceremonial first pitch before the New York Mets game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field in New York on July 26.


IVE members stand on the field after the ceremonial first pitch

Girl group IVE’s members stand on the field after Jang Won-young’s ceremonial first pitch at Citi Field in New York on July 26.
Girl group IVE’s members stand on the field after Jang Won-young’s ceremonial first pitch at Citi Field in New York on July 26.


Jang Won-young after the ceremonial first pitch

Girl group IVE’s Jang Won-young walks off the field after throwing the ceremonial first pitch before the New York Mets game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field in New York on July 26.
Girl group IVE’s Jang Won-young walks off the field after throwing the ceremonial first pitch at Citi Field in New York on July 26.
Girl group IVE’s Jang Won-young walks off the field after throwing the ceremonial first pitch at Citi Field in New York on July 26.


BY DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ [gp.daniela@joongang.co.kr]

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