IVE's Jang Won-young throws first pitch at New York Mets game — in pictures
Jang Won-young and her fellow IVE members attended the Mets' matchup against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field in New York.
Girl group IVE’s Jang Won-young throws the ceremonial first pitch before the New York Mets game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field in New York on July 26.
UPI/ YONHAP
Jang Won-young of girl group IVE threw the ceremonial first pitch before the New York Mets faced the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field in New York on Sunday, July 26.
The following photos capture Jang Won-young and other IVE members during their appearance at the game.
Jang Won-young throws the ceremonial first pitch
IVE members stand on the field after the ceremonial first pitch
Jang Won-young after the ceremonial first pitch
BY DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ [gp.daniela@joongang.co.kr]