IVE to release new song 'Looks Can Kill'

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Riize to return with single 'Insomnia' on Oct. 26
The six-member group will release “Insomnia,” an acoustic pop song written by Kim Eana, along with its music video on Oct. 26.
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Seventeen's Jeonghan X Joshua invites fans into dreamlike world with first EP 'Dreamscape'
Seventeen’s Jeonghan and Joshua launch their first duo EP, led by dance-rock track “12 o’clock,” ahead of a six-city concert run.
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ITZY's Chaeryeong to make solo debut with EP 'Lovesick' in November
Chaeryeong will release her first solo EP, ‘Lovesick,’ on Nov. 9, becoming ITZY’s third member to pursue a solo career.
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From K-pop debut to scandal: A2O Lite's Aijing plagued by accusations against mother
Social media posts in China purport that the company owned by the singer's mother has failed to pay employees while the teen prepared for her big moment.