IVE to release new song 'Looks Can Kill'

The group’s new electronic dance-pop single arrives Monday ahead of its EP release on Oct. 26.

Girl group IVE will release a new song, "Looks Can Kill," on Monday, its agency, Starship Entertainment, said.

"Looks Can Kill" serves as both the lead track and a prerelease song for IVE's upcoming EP of the same name, which is scheduled for release on Oct. 26.

An electronic dance-pop track, "Looks Can Kill" delivers the message that anyone can be the protagonist and hero of their own life.





Yonhap