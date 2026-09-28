IVE sets October return with new EP

The album cover of girl group IVE's upcoming EP “Looks Can Kill” STARSHIP ENTERTAINMENT

The girl group will release its new EP, “Looks Can Kill,” on Oct. 26 after wrapping up its second world tour.

Girl group IVE will release a new EP titled “Looks Can Kill” on Oct. 26, the group's agency Starship Entertainment said Monday.

It will be the group's first music since its second full-length album, “Revive+,” was released in February.

Ahead of the EP's release, Ive will drop a prerelease single on Oct. 19, Starship said in a release.

The group recently wrapped up its second world tour, “Show What I Am,” which kicked off in Seoul and visited major cities across Asia, Oceania and North America.



Yonhap