IVE sets October return with new EP

The girl group will release its new EP, “Looks Can Kill,” on Oct. 26 after wrapping up its second world tour.

Published
The album cover of girl group IVE's upcoming EP “Looks Can Kill”

Girl group IVE will release a new EP titled “Looks Can Kill” on Oct. 26, the group's agency Starship Entertainment said Monday.

It will be the group's first music since its second full-length album, “Revive+,” was released in February.

Related Article

Ahead of the EP's release, Ive will drop a prerelease single on Oct. 19, Starship said in a release.

The group recently wrapped up its second world tour, “Show What I Am,” which kicked off in Seoul and visited major cities across Asia, Oceania and North America.


Yonhap

ive ep entertainment comeback starship talk of the town k-pop kpop

Read more

See more articles