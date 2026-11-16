IVE, KiiiKiii and Jennie earn Grammy nominations

The Recording Academy announced nominees for the 69th Annual Grammy Awards, including IVE and KiiiKiii for the inaugural Best Asian Pop Music Performance category — the same one that BTS has chosen to boycott.

K-pop girl groups IVE and KiiiKiii earned their first Grammy nominations in the inaugural Best Asian Pop Music Performance category after BTS opted to sit out the 2027 awards.

Blackpink’s Jennie also earned her first Grammy nomination, sharing a nod with Tame Impala for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for the remix of “Dracula.”

The Recording Academy announced the nominees for the 2027 Grammy Awards on Monday, with six songs in contention for the new Asian pop award.

Girl group Blackpink member and solo artist Jennie OA ENTERTAINMENT

IVE was nominated for “Bang Bang” and KiiiKiii for “404 (New Era).” The other nominees are Japanese singer LiSA for “Yes,” Japanese metal band Babymetal and U.S. band Polyphia for “Sunset Kiss” (2025), Filipino girl group BINI for “Unang Kilig” and Filipino boy band SB19 for “Visa.”

Filipino girl group BINI perform during the first day of the weekend two at the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, on April 17, 2026. EPA/YONHAP

Billboard reported on Oct. 12 that the category drew 116 entries. IVE and KiiiKiii, both managed by Starship Entertainment, were among the few K-pop acts publicly reported to have submitted songs, along with girl group Fifty Fifty and singer Park Hyo-shin.

Girl group KiiiKiii STARSHIP ENTERTAINMENT

On July 29, all seven BTS members announced in identical posts on their individual Instagram accounts that the group would skip Grammy submissions this year.

“We have decided not to submit to the Grammys this year,” the posts read. “We hope music can be heard and loved for what it is, without being categorized by region or language. We thank ARMY [BTS’s fandom] and everyone who has always been there for us.”

Boy band BTS BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS has received five Grammy nominations and has yet to win.

Including Stray Kids that also skipped submissions for the 2027 Grammys, acts from Korea’s four biggest K-pop agencies, HYBE, SM Entertainment, JYP Entertainment and YG Entertainment, were reported to have sat out the new Asian pop category.

Boy band Stray Kids NEWS1

“Dracula” reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart dated Nov. 14.

The 69th Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2027, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.





BY SHIN HA-NEE [shin.hanee@joongang.co.kr]