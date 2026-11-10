IVE earns National Fire Agency commendation for wildfire relief, firefighter support

The commendation comes after IVE lent its voice to a project for the National Fire Agency's official welfare platform in October and donated 200 million won ($150,000) last year.

The National Fire Agency commissioner commended girl group IVE for its contributions to wildfire relief efforts and support for firefighters.

The commendation came on Korea’s 64th Firefighters’ Day, according to Hope Bridge, the country’s leading disaster relief organization, on Tuesday. Firefighters’ Day falls every year on Nov. 9 and aims to promote fire prevention, raise awareness of fire safety and highlight the importance of protecting lives and property.

IVE was recognized for expressing gratitude and support for firefighters who dedicate themselves to public safety and for helping raise public awareness of their work.

In October, the group lent its voice to a project for Fire Hero Membership (translated), the National Fire Agency’s official welfare platform. It also donated 200 million won ($150,000) last year to support wildfire relief efforts and help improve working conditions and public recognition for firefighters.

“We are truly grateful and honored to receive this meaningful commendation,” the sextet said in a statement released through Hope Bridge. “We want to express our respect and gratitude to the firefighters who work tirelessly to keep the public safe. We will continue to listen to the voices of those around us and do our best to share our support with more people.”

IVE debuted under Starship Entertainment in December 2021 with its first single, “Eleven,” and comprises Jang Won-young, An Yu-jin, Gaeul, Rei, Liz and Leeseo.

It is known for hits such as “Love Dive” (2022), “After Like” (2022), “I Am” (2023), “Baddie” (2023) and “XOXZ” (2025). IVE recently released its fifth EP, “Looks Can Kill,” on Oct. 26.





BY KIM JI-YE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]