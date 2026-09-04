IU teases new single set to release Sept. 10

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The $3,400 camera Sakura just bought is notorious for breaking: Mine lasted two days
Despite its fragile mechanics, the Contax T3 delivers sharp, contrast-rich film photos with a premium Zeiss lens and effortless pocketable design.
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Actor Kwak Si-yang, Lovelyz's Yoo Ji-ae to marry in November
The celebrity couple will tie the knot in a private ceremony with family and acquaintances in attendance.
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Oh My Girl’s YooA joins Ringcoms to expand acting career
The singer and actor has signed with Ringcoms and plans to pursue music and acting projects.
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Facing the music? HYBE Chairman Bang referred to prosecutors over 263.1 billion won in gains.
Police referred Bang Si-hyuk and four others to prosecutors over allegations they misled investors ahead of HYBE's 2020 listing, allowing them to pocket $193.4 million in profits.