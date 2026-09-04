IU teases new single set to release Sept. 10

IU poses for a photo at a J.Estina showroom event on May 11. NEWS1

IU will release a new single Thursday, her first music release in a year, with further details yet to be announced.

Singer IU will return with a single on Thursday, her agency EDAM Entertainment said Friday.

The upcoming song will mark IU’s first release in a year since the single “Bye, Summer," which was released on Sept. 10 last year.

Details about the song, including its title, will be unveiled in the future, the agency said.

A teaser video for the song was uploaded to the singer’s social media channels on Friday, revealing its release date. The video features a track that briefly appeared in a video where IU goes to see the stars, which was released on her YouTube channel in August.

Her agency had announced in July that IU's upcoming concert and release of her sixth full-length album would be postponed due to an ear condition.

IU debuted in 2008 as a singer under Loen Entertainment and later joined EDAM Entertainment.

She is best known for songs including “Good Day” (2010), “YOU&I” (2011), "Through the Night" (2017) and "strawberry moon" (2021). She started her acting career in 2011 as a cast member of “Dream High,” and has appeared in multiple dramas, including "My Mister" (2018), "Hotel del Luna" (2019) and "When Life Gives You Tangerines" (2025).





BY LEE TAE-HEE [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]