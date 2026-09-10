IU set for launch of new single ‘Unknown Planet’ in first release in exactly 1 year

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BTS’s ‘Swim’ named Billboard’s No. 2 global song of the summer
The megagroup's lead single from its latest album reached the top 10 on both the global ranking excluding the United States and the Global 200 charts.
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Girl group X:IN to return with new music in October
The five-member girl group will release its first new Korean music in nearly eight months.
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Blackpink’s Rosé to release single 'new trick' on Sept. 18
Rosé will release her new single with a Dave Meyers-directed video filmed entirely on an iPhone 18 Pro.
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Drink Diplo's tea, try Riize's snacks at Spotify's 'Best Place to Be a Fan'
The four-day Seoul event pairs live performances with interactive rooms and personalized fan experiences featuring artists including Riize, Diplo and Dynamicduo.