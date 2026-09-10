IU set for launch of new single ‘Unknown Planet’ in first release in exactly 1 year

The track is set to drop at 6 p.m. on Thursday as part of a project with double lead tracks along with “Dear My Crazy Soulmate.”

Singer-actor IU is set to release a new digital single Thursday, marking her first musical release in exactly a year.

According to her agency, Edam Entertainment, "Unknown Planet" will drop at 6 p.m. across all major music streaming platforms. The single arrives one year after "Bye, Summer," her surprise digital single released on Sept. 10 last year.

The new project features double lead tracks — "Unknown Planet" and "Dear My Crazy Soulmate" — both of which were written by IU herself. These songs are also slated to be included in her upcoming sixth studio album, a release that was previously delayed due to health concerns.

The music video for "Dear My Crazy Soulmate" will be released alongside the single, with IU appearing as a police officer. Following that, the video for "Unknown Planet" is scheduled to debut at midnight Tuesday.





Yonhap