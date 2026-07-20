IU postpones September concert and album due to longstanding ear condition

The issue does not affect the singer's daily life, but her agency said she needed time to recover before performing, delaying her upcoming activities.

Singer IU postponed her upcoming concert and release of her sixth full-length album due to an ear condition, her agency EDAM Entertainment said Monday.

"The agency and IU concluded that her current condition would make it difficult for her to continue performing as scheduled," the agency said in a statement.

"After careful discussions while prioritizing her health, we decided to adjust the schedule for her future activities including her planned September concert at Goyang Stadium and the release of her sixth full-length album."

The singer wrote that her "long-standing patulous eustachian tube symptoms have worsened" in a post on the fan community platform Berriz the same day.

The agency added that IU’s symptoms do not significantly affect her daily life, but the decision was made "so that she can return to the stage in her best condition and deliver the best performances to her fans."

"We will provide full support for IU’s recovery and make every effort to ensure she can meet fans again in good health." her agency added.

Further details on IU’s album and concert schedules will be announced later through an official statement.





BY LEE TAE-HEE [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]