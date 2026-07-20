IU postpones September concert and album due to longstanding ear condition

Read more
-
Riize to hold anniversary meet and greet with fans in September
Riize will celebrate the third anniversary of its debut with a two-day fan event in Incheon on Sept. 12 and 13, with livestream access and ticket sales opening later this month.
-
14 years, 6 billion views: 'Gangnam Style' still won't quit
Nearly a decade and a half after its release, Psy’s breakout hit became the first K-pop video to surpass 6 billion views on YouTube, underscoring its lasting global appeal.
-
KiiiKiii to release new EP ‘WhyKiiiKiii’ on Aug. 10
The Starship Entertainment girl group has launched a travel-themed promotional website ahead of the release, complete with retro-styled visuals referencing vintage beauty.
-
Young Posse to hold solo concert in Tokyo on Sept. 22
The five-member girl group will stage two shows at Shibuya Stream Hall on Sept. 22, months after its last Tokyo solo concert and ahead of its first Europe tour.