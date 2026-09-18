IU marks debut anniversary with $144,000 donation

Singer-actor IU poses for photos during the hand-printing event for the Blue Dragon Series Awards held at Yongsan I'Park Mall in central Seoul on July 7. NEWS1

The singer donated 200 million won ($144,000) to four charities, bringing her giving this year to 600 million won.

Singer-actor IU donated 200 million won ($144,000) to celebrate the 18th anniversary of her debut on Friday.

The singer made her contributions to the Korea Welfare Services, the Seoul Rehabilitation Hospital, the Heart to Heart Foundation and Habitat for Humanity Korea, giving 50 million won to each organization.

The money will go to helping young adults without legal guardians find their footing in society, rehabilitation for young and teenage patients and improving the living conditions for patriots and veterans.

The donation, as always, has been made under the name IUaena, a mashup of the singer's stage name IU and Uaena, the singer's fan club.

IU has made 600 million won worth of donations just this year: 100 million won for young people in need for Children's Day on May 1 and 300 million won for people of marginalized backgrounds on her birthday, May 16.

The singer, who made her debut on Sept. 18, 2008, released her newest digital single “Unknown Planet” on Sept. 10.

BY YOON SO-YEON [yoon.soyeon@joongang.co.kr]