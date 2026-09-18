IU marks debut anniversary with $144,000 donation

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ZeroBaseOne’s Seok Matthew and Park Gun-wook launch EMP subunit
The duo will release its first self-produced mixtape Monday, marking ZeroBaseOne’s first subunit launch since debuting in 2023.
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Nam Woo-hyun marks solo milestone with ‘2X8’
The Infinite vocalist will release his second full-length album on Oct. 14, 10 years after his solo debut.
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Felix named K-pop’s ‘most AI-like visual’ in fan poll
Stray Kids member tops Picnic poll with 117,421 votes, ahead of NCT’s Taeyong and BTS’ V
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Blackpink's Rosé drops 'New Trick'
The Blackpink singer’s garage-punk single arrives with a Dave Meyers-directed music video filmed for the iPhone 18.