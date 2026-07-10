IU, Lee Jong-suk end relationship after four years

The celebrity power couple has split, with Lee's agency adding that the two stars intend to remain good colleagues.

IU and Lee Jong-suk have ended their relationship after four years.

"They have broken up," a representative from IU's agency, EDAM Entertainment, said Friday.

Lee's agency, Ace Factory, also confirmed the breakup, saying, "It is true that they have broken up," and added that "They decided to remain good colleagues."

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The two first met in 2012 while serving as co-hosts of SBS's music program "Inkigayo" (2000-).

In December 2022, Lee won the grand prize for his performance in the drama "Big Mouth" (2022) at the MBC Drama Awards. During his acceptance speech, he thanked an unnamed person, saying, "Thank you for always being so wonderful. I want you to know that I've liked you very much for a very long time."

The two confirmed their relationship the following day and had since been regarded as one of the entertainment industry's highest-profile couples.

IU debuted as a singer in 2008 and released a string of hit songs including "Good Day" (2010), "You & I" (2011) and "Through the Night" (2017). She has also established a career as an actor, appearing in dramas including "My Mister" (2018) and "When Life Gives You Tangerines" (2025).

Lee debuted as a model in 2005 and began acting with the 2010 drama "Princess Prosecutor." Lee later appeared in works including "Secret Garden" (2010) and "Pinocchio" (2014-15) and is set to star in the upcoming Disney+ series "The Remarried Empress."





BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]