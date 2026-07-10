IU, Lee Jong-suk end relationship after four years

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Hanroro's 'Landing in Love' most-streamed song in Korea in 1st half
Circle Chart’s midyear report named Hanroro’s “Landing in Love” the most-streamed song in Korea and BTS’s “Arirang” the top-selling album of the first half.
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BTS to take over New York's Grand Central for 'The City Arirang' event
HYBE will transform parts of New York’s Grand Central Terminal with BTS-themed exhibits, Korean culture experiences and fan events ahead of the group’s MetLife shows.
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Tomorrow X Together's 'chill guy' Yeonjun takes a new step as solo artist
Yeonjun drops “No Labels: Part 02,” led by “Ice Cream,” an album he says shows a more laid-back and honest side of himself.
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Boy band EPEX to appear at Weibo event in Bangkok next month
EPEX will attend Weibo Cultural Communication Night, an annual award ceremony hosted by the Chinese social media platform Weibo.