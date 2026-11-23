IU will become the first female K-pop soloist to headline Tokyo Dome during her 10-city world tour beginning in January.

Singer-songwriter IU will become the first female K-pop solo artist to hold a solo concert at Tokyo Dome in Japan, her agency Edam Entertainment, said Monday.

Tokyo Dome, which can accommodate approximately 55,000 people, is considered one of Japan's most prestigious concert venues. Performing at the stadium is widely regarded as a milestone for artists seeking recognition at the highest level of Japan's music industry.

IU unveiled the schedule for her upcoming world tour on social media Monday, with the tour set to kick off in Bangkok, Thailand, on Jan. 16.

The tour will mark the singer's first world tour in three years since her "Hereh" world tour in 2024.

IU is scheduled to perform in 10 cities from January to May, beginning in Bangkok before heading to Bulacan, Kaohsiung, Sydney, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Tokyo, Taipei, Hong Kong and Jakarta.

Kaohsiung and Sydney, which were not included in her 2024 world tour, have been added to the upcoming tour.

Ticket sale dates and further details will be announced at a later date through ticketing platforms and local promoters in each city, the agency said.

IU debuted as a singer in 2008 under Loen Entertainment before moving to Edam Entertainment.

She is best known for songs such as “Good Day” (2010), “You & I” (2011), “Through the Night” (2017) and “strawberry moon” (2021). She made her acting debut in the television series “Dream High” in 2011 and has since appeared in several dramas, including “My Mister” (2018), “Hotel del Luna” (2019) and “When Life Gives You Tangerines” (2025).

The singer postponed her September concerts and the release of her sixth full-length album due to a long-standing ear condition known as patulous Eustachian tube dysfunction.





BY KIM JI-YE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]