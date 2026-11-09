ITZY's Chaeryeong has big solo ambitions, starting with 'Lovesick'

ITZY member Chaeryeong speaks during a press conference introducing her first solo EP "Lovesick" in eastern Seoul on Nov. 9. DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ

The singer is the third member of the quintet to strike out on her own, aiming to be a "captivating artist" that draws everyone in.

ITZY’s Chaeryeong has some big ambitions, and she’s not shy about it.

“To be completely honest, there are so many things I wish to show the public as a soloist,” Chaeryeong said when asked what new side of herself she wanted to present during a press conference held in eastern Seoul, ahead of the 6 p.m. release of her debut solo EP, “Lovesick,” on Monday.

“I thought this [first EP] needed to get a lot of love for me to have a second chance to show more,” she continued. “So I wanted to put out a song that would appeal to the public and capture the lovely side of myself that I can show best at this age.”

Chaeryeong, 25, debuted as part of ITZY under JYP Entertainment in 2019, best known for hits like "Loco" (2021) and "Not Shy" (2020). She is the third member of the quintet to go solo, after leader Yeji launched her solo career last year and Yuna in March this year.

ITZY member Chaeryeong poses for a photo during a press conference introducing her first solo EP "Lovesick" in eastern Seoul on Nov. 9. DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ

“During the preparations, it felt like when ITZY debuted,” she said, recalling how nervous she was ahead of her solo debut.

ITZY member Chaeryeong speaks during a press conference introducing her first solo EP "Lovesick" in eastern Seoul on Nov. 9. DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ

“Whenever I tried to give myself a boost of confidence, I’d think, ‘I’m ITZY’s third batter,’” she said. “I hope you’ll find me compelling as a soloist, too.”

The four-track EP features the title track “Lovesick” and three B-sides, “Moonlit Club,” “Scent” and “Favorite Season.” Chaeryeong contributed to the choreography for “Lovesick” and the lyrics for “Favorite Season.”

“Lovesick” is a bubbly pop track about the confusion and dreamy feeling of being helplessly in love. In the music video for “Lovesick,” Chaeryeong falls for a monster she finds in her garden, walking in a fine line between girlish sweetness and a more mature, sexy look — just as she intended.

“Honestly, I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t going for that, because I was,” she said.

ITZY's Chaeryeong in a promotional image for first solo EP, "Lovesick" JYP ENTERTAINMENT

“I’m a little embarrassed to say this myself, but some fans have told me I’m ‘like a nine-tailed fox’ and ‘enchanting,’” she said when asked what kind of soloist she hopes to become. “I really liked hearing that. So I want to become a captivating artist who can draw everyone in like that.”

Chaeryeong said her priority is to build a lasting solo career. In order to achieve that, she hopes “Lovesick” will “do well” on every front, from streaming charts to YouTube views.

“Honestly, I wanted the song to do well in terms of streaming, too, so I picked a song that would be easy to listen to and that I thought a lot of people would listen to,” she said. The choreography, too, was crafted to be easy to follow, according to the singer.

ITZY member Chaeryeong poses for photos during a press conference introducing her first solo EP "Lovesick" in eastern Seoul on Nov. 9. DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ

“I want to make an impression on the public as an artist who makes them look forward to what comes next,” she said. “I really want to show them that I have talent as a soloist, too.”

ITZY, known for its high-energy performances and solid live vocals, found itself in the renewed spotlight earlier this year after its performance of “That’s a No No” (2020) went viral for its synchronized choreography and distinctive dance moves. The girl group received five honors including one of the top prizes, the Grand Honors Choice, at the 2026 KGMA awards held over the weekend.

“Performing together [at KGMA] makes me so, so proud to be part of this team, to be in ITZY,” she said. “I want to keep being an artist my fans can be proud of.”





BY SHIN HA-NEE [shin.hanee@joongang.co.kr]