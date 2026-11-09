ITZY member Chaeryeong poses for photos during a press conference introducing her first solo EP "Lovesick" in eastern Seoul on Nov. 9.
DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ
ITZY's Chaeryeong begins new chapter with solo debut 'Lovesick' — in pictures
The singer poses for photographers and discusses her first solo EP during a press conference in eastern Seoul.
Chaeryeong of ITZY marked her solo debut with a press conference for her first EP "Lovesick" at the Pullman Ambassador Seoul Eastpole hotel in eastern Seoul on Monday.
The EP, led by the title track of the same name, includes the B-side tracks "Moonlit Club," "Scent" and "Favorite Reason" and is set to be released at 6 p.m. the same day.
Take a look at the photos from her solo debut press conference below.
Chaeryeong poses for photographers at her solo debut press conference
Chaeryeong discusses her first solo EP during a Q&A session
A closer look at ITZY's Chaeryeong
BY DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ [gp.daniela@joongang.cokr]