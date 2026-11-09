ITZY's Chaeryeong begins new chapter with solo debut 'Lovesick' — in pictures

The singer poses for photographers and discusses her first solo EP during a press conference in eastern Seoul.

ITZY member Chaeryeong poses for photos during a press conference introducing her first solo EP "Lovesick" in eastern Seoul on Nov. 9. DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ

Chaeryeong of ITZY marked her solo debut with a press conference for her first EP "Lovesick" at the Pullman Ambassador Seoul Eastpole hotel in eastern Seoul on Monday.

The EP, led by the title track of the same name, includes the B-side tracks "Moonlit Club," "Scent" and "Favorite Reason" and is set to be released at 6 p.m. the same day.

Take a look at the photos from her solo debut press conference below.

Chaeryeong poses for photographers at her solo debut press conference

ITZY member Chaeryeong greets reporters during a press conference introducing her first solo EP "Lovesick" in eastern Seoul on Nov. 9. DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ

Chaeryeong of ITZY attends a press conference for her solo debut EP "Lovesick" at the Pullman Ambassador Seoul Eastpole hotel on Nov. 9. DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ

Chaeryeong of ITZY poses for photographers during a press conference for her solo debut EP "Lovesick" at the Pullman Ambassador Seoul Eastpole hotel in eastern Seoul on Nov. 9. DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ

ITZY member Chaeryeong poses for photos during a press conference introducing her first solo EP "Lovesick" in eastern Seoul on Monday. DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ





Chaeryeong discusses her first solo EP during a Q&A session

Chaeryeong of ITZY speaks during a Q&A session at a press conference for her solo debut EP "Lovesick" in eastern Seoul on Nov. 9. DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ

DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ





A closer look at ITZY's Chaeryeong

Chaeryeong of ITZY attends a press conference for her solo debut EP "Lovesick" at the Pullman Ambassador Seoul Eastpole hotel on Nov. 9. DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ

Chaeryeong of ITZY becomes emotional as she thanks reporters for attending a press conference for her solo debut EP "Lovesick" at the Pullman Ambassador Seoul Eastpole hotel in eastern Seoul on Nov.9. DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ

Chaeryeong of ITZY becomes emotional as she thanks reporters for attending a press conference for her solo debut EP "Lovesick" at the Pullman Ambassador Seoul Eastpole hotel in eastern Seoul on Nov.9. DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ

Chaeryeong of ITZY becomes emotional as she thanks reporters for attending a press conference for her solo debut EP "Lovesick" at the Pullman Ambassador Seoul Eastpole hotel in eastern Seoul on Nov.9. DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ





BY DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ [gp.daniela@joongang.cokr]