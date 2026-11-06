'It's the question itself that matters': Director Lee Chang-dong explores how far to go in telling other people's stories

The acclaimed director discusses his Netflix-backed “Possible Love,” the challenges of speaking for laid-off workers and why another Korean Oscar triumph on the scale of “Parasite” (2019) remains unlikely.

Lee Chang-dong, the director of “Possible Love,” is undoubtedly one of Korean cinema's greats. But even after winning the Silver Lion at this year's Venice Film Festival and making history with his 2018 thriller “Burning,” the first Korean film to be short-listed for the Academy Award for best foreign language film, the auteur sees Hollywood's ultimate prize — an Oscar — as something that is still difficult to obtain.

“We're under an illusion because of the ‘Parasite’ effect,” Lee said in a roundtable interview with reporters in Seoul on Friday, referring to Bong Joon-ho's 2019 film that won four Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director. “A success as enormous as ‘Parasite’ is unlikely to happen again anytime soon.”

Despite the Academy adopting more inclusive policies, he said, “the barriers remain extremely high, not just for Korean films, but for Asian films and films from countries outside the United States and Europe.”

“Possible Love” was selected by the Korean Film Council as Korea's official submission for Best International Feature Film at next year's Academy Awards. But Oscar buzz had surrounded the film well before its Friday release on Netflix, or even its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September. The streaming giant had announced plans to give “Possible Love” a theatrical release in Korea — a first for a Netflix Korea original film — in order to meet the Academy's eligibility requirements.

Director Lee Chang-dong on the set of "Possible Love" NETFLIX

For Lee, the move to Netflix ultimately made the film possible, with the platform's financial backing also easing the pressures of production. “We were pressed for time, but not for money,” Lee said.

“Compared to my previous films, this one was much less difficult to make. Maybe it's because I've gotten older,” the 72-year-old added.

Reuniting with longtime collaborators, actors Jeon Do-yeon and Sul Kyung-gu, with whom he has maintained close friendships over the years, also made the filmmaking process more relaxed.

“I think I've become a little freer, too,” he added.

“I saw this [film] as an opportunity to open up new possibilities — whether for how streaming services and theaters can coexist, or for more distinctive, less commercially driven Korean films to reach global audiences through Netflix,” he said.

Jeon Do-yeon as Mi-ok, left, and Cho Yeo-jeong as Ye-ji in "Possible Love" NETFLIX

The irony of relying on the streaming giant's financial backing to make a film that questions the influence of capitalism is not lost on Lee, however.

At the heart of “Possible Love” is the story of blue-collar worker Ho-seok (Sul) and his wife, Mi-ok (Jeon), grappling with the physical and psychological toll of his job loss in a wave of mass layoffs and the failed strike that followed. Setting out to capture the couple's story is Ye-ji, played by Cho Yeo-jeong, a well-off documentary filmmaker who insists on securing her own funding for the project despite being married to a wealthy financier.

“I can't make films without relying on the power of capital, either,” Lee said. “Within that enormous power structure, I try to find a way to make my voice heard and maintain an independent perspective.”

Sul Kyung-gu as Ho-seok and Jeon Do-yeon as Mi-ok in "Possible Love" NETFLIX

Lee also subjects that very perspective to scrutiny in “Possible Love.”

His primary goal, he said, was to “tell the stories of the laid-off workers — to convey their lives and their suffering.”

The film was inspired by Lee's conversations with real-life laid-off workers and their families. But the closer he looked into their lives, the more he questioned whether he had the right to tell their stories.

“I wasn't one of them. Could I speak on their behalf? Would that be honest?” Lee said.

In the end, “Rather than the plot, it was the characters who took priority,” he said. Only the ending scene, he said, was settled on early.

“I couldn't deliberately construct a narrative around their lives,” Lee said. “That would go against the very nature of documentary filmmaking.”

“I'm someone who holds a camera, someone who tells other people's stories,” he said. “I decided to bring my own ethical dilemmas into the film as well.”

Sul Kyung-gu as Ho-seok and Jeon Do-yeon as Mi-ok in "Possible Love" NETFLIX

Lee has yet to find an answer to those questions, more so because he also believes in the power of storytelling to help people confront their own suffering.

In the film, “[Ho-seok] is able to reveal something before the camera that he couldn't even express during group therapy,” Lee said. “Perhaps that's something the camera — something cinema itself — can do.”

“There is no easy answer,” he added. “Even if I reached a conclusion in the film, that wouldn't settle the matter. The film questions how far we can go in telling other people's stories. It's the question itself that matters.”

“Possible Love” released on Netflix on Friday.





BY KIM JU-YEON [kim.juyeon2@joongang.co.kr]