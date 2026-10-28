Inside Korea’s exam fortress: New comedy skewers the elite culture behind CSAT questions

A place where the government summons and confines about 500 professors and teachers for nearly 40 days. The headquarters where questions for Korea's College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), or suneung, are written is a secretive, almost sacred space entrusted with ensuring the fairness of the country's all-important college entrance exam.

But wherever people gather, stories are bound to emerge. The film "Ugly Duckling Ms. Maeng," set for release on Oct. 28, is a comedy that explores what happens behind closed doors in the exam-setting headquarters committee responsible for the Korean-language section.

One of the film's strengths is its entertaining episodes that offer a rare glimpse inside a tightly controlled facility overseen by government agencies, including the National Intelligence Service — Korea’s spy agency.

Yet the film is more than a lighthearted comedy. It is also a satirical fable that offers a condensed portrait of Korean society.

“The stories I heard from an acquaintance who had worked at the CSAT question-setting headquarters were fascinating,” Director Lee Yong-jae said in an interview at a cafe in central Seoul on Oct. 21. “I thought it might be interesting to turn them into a film.”

“While there are dramatic exaggerations for humor and satire, many of the situations and episodes are based on real events.”

Lee began his career as a newspaper reporter, later worked as a derivatives trader at a securities firm and eventually became a screenwriter. He wrote the screenplay for "In Our Prime" (2022), which stars veteran actor Choi Min-shik.

For his latest film, Lee cowrote the screenplay and made his directorial debut relatively late in his career after receiving an offer from the film production company.

The 99-minute film opens with members of the question-setting committee arriving at the secluded headquarters.

A still from Director Lee Yong-jae's film "Ugly Duckling Ms. Maeng," featuring actor Yoo Chea-myung BY4M STUDIO

Professor Moon Joo-yeol, played by Yoo Chea-myung, chairs the Korean-language question-setting committee and breezes through the security checkpoint like a seasoned veteran.

While alcohol discovered in another committee member's luggage is confiscated because it is prohibited, Moon's packets of liquor disguised as "herbal medicine" pass through without issue. When an official from the Korea Institute for Curriculum and Evaluation, played by Jun Suk-ho, comes to greet him, Moon casually hands over his suitcase without even looking.

Nearby, a seemingly naive young teacher, Maeng Bo-ram, played by Lee Sun-bin, struggles to get through security.

It turns out an invitation meant for a veteran question setter with the same name, played by Jung Yi-rang, was mistakenly sent to her due to a computer error.

After learning of the mix-up, Prof. Moon reluctantly decides to let the young teacher stay, despite her relatively limited teaching experience, a degree from a regional university and a position at a rural school.

Though he has an ulterior motive, he frames his decision as "good for diversity."

A still from Director Lee Yong-jae's film "Ugly Duckling Ms. Maeng," featuring actor Lee Sun-bin BY4M STUDIO

From there, tensions unfold as Maeng finds herself awkwardly surrounded by professors and teachers who graduated from Seoul National University — one of Korea’s most prestigious schools — along with a published poet.

Despite being openly looked down upon, Maeng continues to carry out her duties diligently, seemingly oblivious to the social dynamics around her. When she hears about the prestigious universities her fellow committee members attended, she responds innocently, “Wow, that's impressive.”

The satire intensifies when the chair of the question-review committee, Park Kyung-tae, played by Kim Young-min, arrives. A bitter rival of Moon and the film's antagonist, Park’s arrival sets off a chain of events that drives the story toward its climax, turning the secluded headquarters into a miniature version of Korean society.

“I also heard the story about smuggling alcohol into the facility in herbal medicine packets from someone who actually served on the committee,” Lee said. “The 'Seoul National University cartel' depicted in the film is based on an issue raised during a parliamentary audit, when lawmakers criticized the disproportionate number of committee members from a single university. The fact that most question setters are professors while most reviewers are teachers also reflects reality.”

Director Lee Yong-jae BY4M STUDIO

The film explores how professors' sense of academic superiority and the lack of diversity among committee members can create problems in the process of developing exam questions and reading passages.

Director Lee's previous film, "In Our Prime," was also set in a high school.

“It's not that I have a particular interest in education, but I think I keep writing stories set in schools because I want to explore what it means to be a 'good adult,'” Lee said. “In this film, 'bad adults' appear as a way of talking about what makes a good adult.”

Although the film satirizes Korean society and encourages people to reflect on their behavior, Lee said his primary goal was simply to entertain audiences.

“Above all, it's a comedy, so I hope audiences have fun watching it,” Lee said. “It would be even better if they also recognize certain aspects of society, but even if they don't, I hope they can enjoy the satire of highly educated, powerful people and find it satisfying to watch.”





BY JEONG EUN-HYE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]