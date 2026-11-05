Indie band Hyukoh to release first full-length album '33' in six years

The indie band’s third full-length album, continuing its numbered series, will arrive Nov. 25.

Indie band Hyukoh will release its third full-length album, “33,” on Nov. 25.

The upcoming work will mark the band’s first full-length album in six years, its agency Dooroodooroo Artist Company said Thursday.

The numbered title symbolizes a continuation of its previous musical works, such as EPs “20” (2014), “22” (2015) and “24 : How to find true love and happiness” (2018). Its first full-length album released in 2017 was named “23.”

Digital cover image of Hyukoh's third full-length album DOOROODOOROO ARTIST COMPANY

The cover image of the forthcoming album features intricate drawings of interlaced lines that reflect the depth of the songs and the band’s musical evolution, the agency said.

The image was designed by Korean artist An Min-jeong, who was the youngest Korean artist to enter the permanent collection of the Museum of Modern Art in New York. An previously created artwork for the band’s singles released earlier this year, including “Godspeed!” and “KoK.”

Hyukoh debuted in 2014 with lead vocalist Oh Hyuk, guitarist Lim Hyun-jae, bassist Im Dong-gun and drummer Lee In-woo and became successful indie acts with hits including “Wi Ing Wi Ing” (2014) and “Comes and Goes” (2015).





BY LEE SOO-JUNG [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]