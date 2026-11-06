Indie band Hyukoh to launch '33' world tour across Asia, North America

The members of the band Hyukoh pose during the listening session for their first album “23,” held at D Museum in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on April 24, 2017. From left: Bassist Lim Dong-gun, drummer Lee In-woo, vocalist Oh Hyuk and guitarist Lim Hyun-jae. DRDRAMC

The tour will start with two shows in Seoul in January of next year before heading across Asia, North America and Europe.

Indie band Hyukoh will kick off its "33" world tour with two shows in Seoul before heading to cities across Asia and North America, its agency Dooroodooroo Artist Company said Friday.

The Seoul concerts will be held at the Olympic Hall in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on Jan. 16 and 17 next year.

Tickets for the concerts will go on sale next Thursday at 8 p.m. through Melon Ticket.

A poster for indie band Hyukoh's "33" world tour DOOROODOOROO ARTIST COMPANY

Following the Seoul shows, the tour is set to move on to Taipei, Taiwan, on Feb. 20 and Tokyo on March 16.

The North American leg of the tour will take the band to Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Knoxville, Chicago and New York in the United States and Toronto in Canada. The tour will then move on to London.

Additional tour stops will be announced in the future, according to the agency.

Hyukoh debuted in 2014 with lead vocalist Oh Hyuk, guitarist Lim Hyun-jae, bassist Im Dong-gun and drummer Lee In-woo and became a successful indie act with hits including “Wi Ing Wi Ing” (2014) and “Comes and Goes” (2015).

The band is set to release its third full-length album, "33," on Nov. 25.





BY LEE TAE-HEE [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]