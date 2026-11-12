In broadcasting battle, ‘Sword & Silence’ aims to reign supreme with assist from AI

From left, Jang Hyuk, Lee Hyun-wook and Kim Kang-woo pose for photos at a press conference for the KBS historical epic drama "Sword & Silence" at the Link Seoul hotel in Guro District, western Seoul, on Nov. 12. KBS

The series revives the historical epic genre, following King Munmu as he unites Korea’s Three Kingdoms and drives out the Tang dynasty.

KBS is reviving the historical epic, a once-blockbuster genre that has waned alongside the decline of traditional TV, with the help of AI in its new series, "Sword & Silence."

The technology was used "extensively" in the 28-episode series, particularly to recreate the massive battle scenes expected of the genre, according to chief producer Lee Ho.

"AI has advanced considerably over the year and a half we've been working on the series," Lee said at a press conference in Seoul on Thursday. "Whenever new technology became available, we tried to incorporate it."

A still from the KBS historical epic drama "Sword & Silence" KBS





"Sword & Silence" follows Kim Beop-min, who becomes King Munmu of Silla (57 B.C.–A.D. 935) and leads the kingdom through the final stages of unifying Korea's Three Kingdoms in the seventh century. After the fall of Baekje (18 B.C.-A.D. 660) and Goguryeo (37 B.C.-A.D. 668), he joins forces with people from the defeated kingdoms to drive out China's Tang dynasty (618–907) and secure Silla's independence.

The Battle of Mount Jupil relied largely on conventional visual effects, while the Battle of Maesoseong, fought between the forces of Silla and Tang, made greater use of AI. The technology played an even greater role in recreating Silla's decisive naval victory over the Tang at Gibeolpo, a sequence that was still in postproduction at the time of the press conference, Lee added.

"We used AI to recreate dangerous scenes and moments that needed to look realistic, including shots we no longer had to film individually using conventional methods," he said.

Actor Jang Hyuk, who plays Goguryeo military leader Yeon Gaesomun, said acting against an AI-enhanced backdrop was challenging, if necessary. One scene filmed in Mongolia required him to deliver a speech before some 450 horses, even though the scene was meant to depict him addressing an army of 150,000.

Jang Hyuk as Yeon Gaesomun in the historical epic drama "Sword & Silence" KBS

"I don't think AI is perfect yet, particularly when it comes to conveying emotion," Jang said. "The actors still have to be at the center of it, bringing the emotions to life, while the technology fills in what's around them."

"Sword & Silence" marks KBS's return to historical epics three years after "Korea–Khitan War" aired in 2023. The genre has become increasingly rare on Korean television, with the most recent forays by rival terrestrial broadcasters MBC and SBS coming in 2012 and 2007, respectively.

Historical epics are notoriously expensive to make. The budget for "Sword & Silence" has reportedly reached 30 billion won ($22.6 million), surpassing KBS's previous record of 27 billion won for "Korea–Khitan War." Without confirming the figure, Lee said the scale of the series, which spans multiple kingdoms and empires, required substantial investment to recreate the period's architecture and warfare.

Historical accuracy presents another challenge, with Korean dramas frequently facing backlash over creative liberties taken with historical events, particularly when they touch on politically sensitive relations with neighboring countries. Such controversies have affected not only historical epics like KBS's "Korea–Khitan War," but also modern fictional dramas such as MBC's "Perfect Crown" this year.

"Sword & Silence" producers took "extensive effort" to avoid such controversies, such as basing the story on historical records and working closely with academic advisers to review important details, Lee said.

KBS pledged in October of last year to produce a historical epic every year, following the reinstatement of a system that collects television license fees with electricity bills. President Park Jang-beom said Thursday that the change had helped stabilize the broadcaster's finances.

Park also emphasized the series' central theme of unity, drawing parallels between the divisions of modern Korean society, including conflicts over gender and political ideology, and the struggles to unite the ancient kingdoms fictionalized in the drama.

"I hope politicians will watch this drama, too," Park said. "While Korea's economy and culture have earned admiration around the world, many feel that its politics leave much to be desired."

Lee Hyun-wook as King Munmu in the historical epic drama "Sword & Silence" KBS

"I hope they can learn something from the leadership of our ancestors, who overcame conflict and division to achieve unity," he added.

While Silla's unification of the Three Kingdoms has long been a popular subject in Korean historical dramas, King Munmu himself has rarely taken center stage, overshadowed by figures such as his father, Kim Chun-chu, and Yeon Gaesomun.

For Lee Hyun-wook, who plays the titular role, the lack of previous portrayals offered more creative freedom.

"Rather than feeling pressured, I was excited by how much room there was to explore the character," Lee said.

"Munmu was a master of restraint […] the challenge was figuring out how to convey his ability to embrace his people and his country without making him overly emotional," Lee said.

"Sword & Silence" premieres on KBS on Saturday. The series will stream globally on Netflix.





BY KIM JU-YEON [kim.juyeon2@joongang.co.kr]