IMAX-imum audience

A promotional display for “The Odyssey” at a movie theater in Seoul on Sept. 1. As as August 30, about 941,000 people had watched the movie in IMAX theaters, making it the highest IMAX audience count for any domestically released film to date, according to CGV. IMAX stands for Image Maximum, a high-tech movie format with giant screens and powerful sound. YONHAP

Christopher Nolan’s epic take on “The Odyssey” has drawn 941,000 IMAX viewers in Korea as total admissions in the country surpassed 9 million.

A promotional display for “The Odyssey” is seen at a movie theater in Seoul on Sept. 1.

As of August 30, about 941,000 people had watched the movie in IMAX theaters, making it the highest IMAX audience count for any domestically released film to date, according to CGV.

IMAX stands for Image Maximum, a high-tech movie format with giant screens and powerful sound.

The film's total admissions surpassed 9 million as of Sept. 1.