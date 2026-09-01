IMAX-imum audience

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Eyes in the skies
Members of a Korean government rapid response team board a Nepalese military helicopter at the army helipad at Dhunche in Rasuwa, Nepal, on Sept. 1.
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Hormuz shutdown reroutes Saudi crude, and Korean yards are booking the ships that carry it
Korean shipyards are seeing surging demand for Suezmax tankers as Saudi crude takes longer routes around the Strait of Hormuz.
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Fuel surcharge to climb
Korean airlines will raise fuel surcharges on both domestic and international routes starting in September.
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Chuseok bounty budgeting
The government will supply 13 key holiday foods at 1.6 times normal levels to help stabilize prices ahead of Chuseok.