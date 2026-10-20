ILLIT's 'Magnetic' becomes fastest K-pop debut song to reach 900 million streams on Spotify

The track reached the milestone about two years and seven months after it dropped in March 2024.

Girl group ILLIT’s “Magnetic” (2024) has surpassed 900 million streams on Spotify, becoming the fastest K-pop group debut song to reach the milestone on the world’s largest music streaming platform, its agency said on Tuesday.

The track reached the milestone on Sunday, about two years and seven months after it dropped in March 2024, according to Belift Lab.

“This is the shortest time taken among K-pop groups’ debut songs that have reached the same number of streams on Spotify,” the agency said in a release.

Blending two genres — pluggnb and house music — the dance track “Magnetic” compares being drawn to a crush to a magnet’s attraction.

The song achieved widespread popularity upon release, sweeping the top spots on local music charts and entering the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 main singles chart and the British Official Singles Chart Top 100.





Yonhap