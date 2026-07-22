ILLIT’s new single chosen as opening song for upcoming Japanese romance drama

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'Teach You a Lesson' star Pyo Ji-hoon injured in a traffic accident on Jeju Island
The actor, also known as P.O, was hospitalized after being hit by a car while crossing a road on Jeju Island, though police said his injuries are not serious.
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YG Entertainment launches global audition tour
The agency behind Blackpink and BabyMonster is accepting worldwide applicants born between 2008 and 2015 through December.
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Lim Kim to release second full-length album ‘Exit to Nowhere’ 13 years after debut
Singer Lim Kim releases the album on Wednesday — her first full-length album in the 13 years — tracing her growth through seven retro-leaning pop tracks.
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SLL’s ‘My ID Is Gangnam Beauty’ to get Spanish-language makeover for Mexico's Canal 5
The series, based on a webtoon by the same name, has secured a licensing deal with Mexican-U.S. media company TelevisaUnivision.