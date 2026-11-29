The idol addressed the girl group’s fan base on the community platform Weverse as she prepares to rejoin the quintet.

Moka of the girl group ILLIT is preparing to resume activities after a five-month hiatus due to health issues.

“Moka has been gradually recovering through continued rest and treatment during her hiatus,” the group’s agency Belift Lab said on the fan community platform Weverse on Saturday. “However, given the nature of the symptoms she experienced, anxiety or feelings of tension may recur during her recovery. We will therefore prioritize Moka's health and well-being and ensure that her activities are suited to her current condition.”

The agency noted that she will initially participate in select scheduled activities that she can manage without overexerting herself.

“We will gradually expand the scope of her activities as we closely monitor her condition,” the agency said.

The agency also explained that it may not be able to announce in advance whether Moka will participate in each scheduled activity, as her participation will depend on her condition.

“We will continue to closely support Moka as she gradually resumes activities at her own pace and spends more time with fans,” Belift Lab said.

The idol resumed communication with fans on Friday, marking her first post on Weverse since June.

“Thanks to GLLIT, who have waited for me all this time, and everyone who has helped me, I’m able to greet you all once again,” Moka wrote on Weverse on Friday, addressing the group's official fandom name.

“I’m really happy,” she said. “I feel like I’ve been waiting for this day for so long. I’ll take things one step at a time and do my best to resume activities with the other members, so I hope you’ll wait a little longer for me.”

Moka temporarily suspended activities in April due to health issues before returning to perform on several music shows in late May. However, she went on hiatus again in June to focus on her recovery. ILLIT has since continued its activities with a four-member lineup.

ILLIT debuted in March 2024 with its hit single “Magnetic.” The quintet, comprising Yunah, Minju, Moka, Wonhee and Iroha, is known for songs such as “Magnetic” (2024), “Cherish (My Love)” (2024), “Do the Dance” (2025) and “It’s Me.”

The group recently released its fifth EP “Break Even” on Oct. 26.





BY KIM JI-YE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]