ILLIT goes undercover to crack down on bread-crumbing in new release 'You're Under Arrest'

Girl group ILLIT poses for photographers during a media showcase for its fifth EP “Break even” at Blue Square in central Seoul on Oct. 26. DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ

The girl group takes a sharper turn on its new EP “Break even,” confronting unrequited love through an electropop lead single featuring Song Kang.

The dreamy girls of ILLIT have toughened up — and are pushing back.

Disillusioned by a boy who led them on, the once lovestruck girls are now setting their foot down — declaring “You’re Under Arrest,” with their latest EP, “Break even.”

“If I have to sum up this album in a single phrase, it will be ‘an album that arrests the nation’s hearts,’” said member Minju during a press showcase held in central Seoul on Monday, ahead of the 6 p.m. release of ILLIT’s fifth EP, “Break even.”

“A lot of people have said ILLIT has ‘gone dark’ with this album,” Minju said. “This time, we expressed our emotions more blatantly — going cold after realizing our feelings were unrequited, then becoming irritated and furious.”

Girl group ILLIT performs lead track “You’re Under Arrest” during a press showcase for its fifth EP, “Break even,” at Blue Square in central Seoul on Oct. 26. DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ

ILLIT, a five-member girl group launched in 2024 under HYBE’s Belfit Lab, consists of Yunah, Minju, Moka, Wonhee and Iroha. Moka, who has been on hiatus since June due to health issues, will sit out promotions for “Break even.”

Ever since its debut single “Magnetic” (2024), the quintet has built its sound around earworm melodies, catchy hooks and whimsical lyrics that often declare unapologetic love — such as “You know what? Not even God can stop me” from “Cherish (My Love)” (2024) — paired with dreamy, magical and sometimes uncanny aesthetics.

This time, however, the tone has shifted.

Girl group ILLIT in a promotional photo for “Break even” BELIFT LAB

“Break even” comes six months after the release of the girl group’s fourth EP, “Mamihlapinatapai.” The new EP’s title comes from the economic concept, signifying that it will no longer invest time and effort into relationships that don't reciprocate.

Led by “You’re Under Arrest,” the EP features four tracks which together form a connected narrative. It opens with “Super in Love,” where the ILLIT members realize that what they considered a budding romance meant little to the other person. They vent their irritation and frustration in “More” before declaring their intention to cut times with the person who wronged them in “You’re Under Arrest.” Then, the story ends with “Pop,” as the members find a new love interest.

Girl group ILLIT poses for photographers during a media showcase for its fifth EP “Break even” at Blue Square in central Seoul on Oct. 26. DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ

“You’re Under Arrest” is a catchy electropop track marked by the sound of whistles throughout the song, coupled with the choreography where the members blow the whistles like police officers. The lyrics also contain callbacks to the group’s previous love songs, offering fans Easter eggs such as “my favorite ice tea,” a phrase also featured in its 2024 track “IYKYK.”

In the music video for “You’re Under Arrest,” featuring actor Song Kang, the ILLIT members become secret undercover agents tracking down the culprit who led them on.

Notably, the EP’s visual concept expands the so-called “ILLIT-core” beyond dreamy, girlie aesthetics bringing a livelier, wittier twist to the group’s romance-centered narratives.

“To me, ILLIT-core isn’t defined by a single frame,” Yunah said.

“As our group’s name suggests — that we can become anything and that there is anticipation about what we will become — I think every side of ILLIT you see right now is ILLIT-core,” she continued. “We will continue to show you many sides of ourselves without limits and broaden our own spectrum.”

Girl group ILLIT performs lead track “You’re Under Arrest” during a press showcase for its fifth EP, “Break even,” at Blue Square in central Seoul on Oct. 26. DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ

The girl group premiered “You’re Under Arrest” during the two Seoul encore shows of its concert tour on Oct. 17 and 18, which drew considerable attention, including criticism that the costumes resembled police uniforms and therefore could sexualize police officers.

“After we first performed it on tour, I was happy and surprised by how much interest it drew, and I felt grateful that people were paying attention, whatever kind of attention it was,” Yunah said in response to a question about the criticism. “As you can see in the music video, we plan to show a variety of looks based on a covert agent concept.”

As ILLIT’s new release arrives in a crowded season for K-pop, with high-profile newcomers and major acts releasing music through late October and early November. The group, however, is confident in what it has to offer.

“It is such an honor to make a comeback alongside such impressive artists,” said Wonhee. “But we are going to focus on what ILLIT does well.”

Describing ILLIT-core as bold charm and addictive music, Wonhee added, “There’s a saying, ‘some people have never seen it, but no one has seen it only once.’ We will do our best to make sure everyone hears the song and no one watches it just once. Please look forward to it.”





BY SHIN HA-NEE [shin.hanee@joongang.co.kr]