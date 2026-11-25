Poster for "iKON Fan Concert in Seoul Fourever Homecoming,” boy band iKON's fan concert set to be held at Sejong University's Daeyang Hall in Gwangjin District, eastern Seoul, on Jan. 9 and Jan. 10. 143 ENTERTAINMENT

iKON will hold its "Fourever Homecoming" fan concert in Seoul on Jan. 9 and 10, marking the K-pop group's first fan concert in nearly three years.

Members of boy band iKON will hold a two-day fan concert in Seoul in January, its agency 143 Entertainment said Wednesday.

“iKON Fan Concert in Seoul Fourever Homecoming” will feature four of the band’s six members — Bobby, Jinhwan, Chanwoo and Yunhyeong — at Sejong University's Daeyang Hall in Gwangjin District, eastern Seoul, on Jan. 9 and Jan. 10. Members Ju-ne and DK remain in military service.

The upcoming concerts are the group’s first fan concert in about three years, following “2024 iKON Fan Concert: Curtain-Call,” also held in Seoul.

iKON was formed by YG Entertainment through two reality shows, “WIN: Who is Next” (2013) and “Mix & Match” (2014). The band debuted with seven members in 2015 with “My Type.” Rapper B.I left the band in 2019 following allegations of illegal drug use, which he later admitted to. The band left YG Entertainment in 2022, after their seven-year contracts ended and its six members signed with 143 Entertainment in 2023.

iKON is known for hits like “Love Scenario” (2018) and “Killing Me” (2018). It recently toured internationally with its “iKON Fourever World Tour,” which wrapped up in September after performing in 14 cities across Asia and Latin America. The band is also set to hold encore concerts, “iKON Fourever Tour in Japan [Encore],” in Yokohama, Japan, on Dec. 26 and 27.





BY LEE JIAN [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]