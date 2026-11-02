i-dle's Yuqi wraps up China fan concert tour in tears, thanks fans for standing by her

Yuqi of girl group i-dle wrapped up her China fan concert tour with a show in Shanghai, tearing up as she recalled leaving her hometown Beijing in 2016 to pursue her dream, the singer's agency Cube Entertainment said Monday.

The singer performed five shows across four cities in China — Guangzhou, Chengdu, Beijing and Shanghai — for the "27" fan concert tour, named after her age to celebrate her 27th birthday. The Shanghai concert was the last stop, held at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai on Friday and Saturday.

All five shows sold out and drew 60,000 attendees in total, according to her agency.

Yuqi opened the Shanghai show with an enthusiastic promise to fans, saying, "For this concert, I wanted to show everything I wanted to perform and all sides of myself."

The singer performed solo tracks including "M.O" (2025), "Radio (Dum-Dum)" (2025) and "Freak" (2024), as well as songs from her second EP "27" released in October. She also performed covers of "Training Season" (2024) by Dua Lipa and "Whataya want from me" (2009) by Adam Lambert.

Yuqi of i-dle takes a photo with the crowd during her "27" fan concert tour in China. CUBE ENTERTAINMENT

She reminisced about when she started preparing to become a singer with tears in her eyes, and thanked the fans for staying with her along the journey.

"I remember the moment in 2016 when I left Beijing with a small bag to chase my dream," she said during the concert. "Every moment of the journey since then has been precious because the fans have been with me. Thank you for loving me though I'm not perfect and supporting the choices I've made along the way."

She closed the show by telling her fans that she will always support and love them, adding that "I was able to come this far because of my fans, and I'll keep working hard to give back the love you've shown me."





BY LEE TAE-HEE [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]