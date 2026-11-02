i-dle's Yuqi wraps up China fan concert tour in tears, thanks fans for standing by her

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Former T-ara member Soyeon announces pregnancy on fourth wedding anniversary
The former girl group member announced that she was expecting her first child with her husband, footballer Cho Yu-min, on social media, with hashtags indicating that she is expecting a boy in 2027.
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BTS closes Latin American leg of 'Arirang' world tour with 14 sold-out shows
BTS drew 853,000 fans across 14 sold-out Arirang world tour concerts in Latin America, ending the leg in São Paulo, Brazil, before heading to Asia and Australia.
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Choi Bool-am, Korea’s beloved on-screen father, to be laid to rest Monday
Korea’s beloved on-screen father will be laid to rest after a funeral Mass and a final visit to the children’s charity he supported for 45 years.
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Who is TWS? The group answers in heartfelt letters sent to fans and 'To Us.'
The six-member Pledis boy band reflects on its growth, fan bond and ambitions for bigger stages through its new single album.