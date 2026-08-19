i-dle’s Soyeon to make solo comeback in September

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BTS meets Gemini: Google rolls out interactive features for fans
From playlists to advice on lyric writing and dancing, “Unlock BTS” offers a new type of content with the boy band.
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Big Bang releases 'BiiiG' for 20th anniversary, launches world tour
The K-pop group marks its 20th anniversary with its first song in over four years and a world tour opening in Goyang.
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Stray Kids' 'This & That' debuts at No. 38 on Billboard Hot 100
The group's newest single entered the chart at No. 38, while the EP of the same name topped the Billboard 200.
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b.stage launches fandom platform in Vietnam
Korean fan community platform b.stage has partnered with MMusic to help Vietnamese artists build and manage direct fan relationships.