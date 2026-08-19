i-dle’s Soyeon to make solo comeback in September

The upcoming release is her first as a solo artist in five years and two months, coming on the heels of a performance at Waterbomb Sokcho on Saturday.

Girl group i-dle's Soyeon will make her solo comeback in early September, the singer’s agency Cube Entertainment said Wednesday.

The upcoming release will mark her first solo release in five years and two months since her first solo EP, “Windy,” in July 2021.

Ahead of her solo release, the singer has several solo performances lined up.

The singer performed on EBS’s music show “The EBS Space” on Tuesday, with the episode set to air soon. She will also perform at Waterbomb Sokcho in Sokcho, Gangwon, on Saturday.

Soyeon debuted as a member of i-dle, then known as (G)I-DLE, in May 2018 with the EP “I am.” The girl group is known for songs such as “Latata” (2018), “Tomboy” (2022), “Nxde” (2022) and “Queencard” (2023).





BY LEE TAE-HEE [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]