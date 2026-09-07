i-dle's Soyeon returns with solo album about quitting work

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Actor Baek Jin-hee to marry her Canada-based boyfriend next year
Baek Jin-hee's fiancé is an older office worker who lives in Canada. The couple met while she was studying English in Canada last year and maintained a long-distance relationship.
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'The Odyssey' tops weekend box office for fifth week
Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey" is now the second most watched film in Korea this year and the 10th foreign film ever to surpass 10 million admissions in the country.
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After metaverse bust, K-pop is still betting on VR's 'iPhone moment'
The initial failure to create a bustling community in a virtual world has not dampened ambitions to offer fans a unique experience.
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‘The Odyssey’ sails past 10 million admissions in Korea
The Christopher Nolan epic reached the milestone 33 days after its release in the county on Aug. 5.