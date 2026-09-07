i-dle's Soyeon returns with solo album about quitting work

The i-dle leader’s first solo album in over five years blends rock, hyperpop and disco around finding happiness now.

Soyeon, the leader of K-pop girl group i-dle, will make her first solo comeback on Monday in more than five years with an album built around the theme of leaving a job.

Cube Entertainment said it will release Soyeon's first full-length solo album, "What a Wonderful Life," at 6 p.m.

Her last individual release was her first solo EP, "Windy," in July 2021.

The lead track, "I'm Quitting My Job" (translated), pairs a band-led sound with lyrics about resigning from work, a subject the agency said "any office worker can relate to." The song also features narration by Kian84, a cartoonist and TV celebrity.

Including the main track, the new album has eight tracks of diverse genres, such as rock, hyperpop and disco. Soyeon is credited as a co-writer and co-composer on every track.

In a press release distributed by her label, Soyeon shared that the lead track is meant to remind listeners that although a stable future is important, they should prioritize being happy "in this very moment."





Yonhap