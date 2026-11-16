i-dle's Miyeon, Soyeon return as K/DA at LoL Worlds final

Girl group i-dle's Soyeon performs during the opening ceremony of the League of Legends (LoL) World Championship final held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Nov. 14. SCREEN CAPTURE

Miyeon and Soyeon returned as Ahri and Akali at the League of Legends World Championship final, performing K/DA’s first new song in nearly six years.

Girl group i-dle's Miyeon and Soyeon returned to the opening ceremony of the League of Legends (LoL) World Championship final on Saturday for the first time in eight years.

The two members reprised their roles as Ahri and Akali of Riot Games' virtual girl group K/DA at the opening ceremony, held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Miyeon and Soyeon first performed as K/DA's Ahri and Akali, respectively, at the 2018 LoL World Championship final.

Soyeon performed “More” from K/DA's first EP “All Out” (2020), followed by Miyeon's performance of K/DA's debut single “Pop/Stars” (2018).

The two also performed K/DA's new song “Firestarter (Feat. Sophie Powers, Miyeon, Soyeon)” alongside Canadian singer Sophie Powers, who provides the singing voice for K/DA's Evelynn, and British singer-songwriter Mimi Webb, who voices K/DA's Kai'Sa, marking the virtual group's return to the stage.

Released on Oct. 21, “Firestarter” marked K/DA's first new music in six years, following its 2020 EP “All Out.”

Girl group i-dle's Miyeon, left, performs as Riot Games' virtual girl group K/DA during the opening ceremony of the League of Legends (LoL) World Championship final held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Nov. 14. SCREEN CAPTURE

Soyeon also showcased the tournament's official theme song “Know My Name (Feat. Coco Jones, Soyeon, i-dle),” alongside members of Riot Games' hip-hop group True Damage.

i-dle debuted in May 2018 as (G)I-DLE with the EP “I Am” and officially rebranded as i-dle in May 2025. The five-member group consists of Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon, Yuqi and Shuhua and is known for hits such as “Tomboy” (2022), “Nxde” (2022) and “Queencard” (2023).

Miyeon and Minnie are set to appear at the 2026 SBS Gayo Daejeon on Dec. 24, followed by Soyeon on Dec. 25.





BY KIM JI-YE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]