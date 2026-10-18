i-dle's Minnie to release first all-Thai solo EP on birthday

Mood poster for girl group i-dle's Minnie's digital EP "i love you to the moon and back" CUBE ENTERTAINMENT

Minnie will mark her birthday Friday with the release of her first Thai-language solo EP and a Bangkok pop-up event.

Minnie of girl group i-dle will release her first Thai solo EP, "i love you to the moon and back," her agency Cube Entertainment said.

The digital EP will be released on Friday, which marks the singer's birthday.

Although Minnie has previously released songs featuring Thai lyrics, the upcoming EP will be her first album consisting entirely of Thai-language tracks, according to Cube Entertainment.

A mood poster was unveiled alongside the album announcement, showing Minnie standing alone at night and facing a softly glowing lamp.

To celebrate the singer's birthday, a pop-up event titled "Minnie 'to the moon :) Pop-up' in Bangkok" will also open in Thailand on Friday.

The event will run through Oct. 25, featuring moon- and cat-themed exhibitions, photo zones and exclusive merchandise, according to the agency.

A special live performance titled "Minnie Special Live in Bangkok" will also take place on Oct. 25, the final day of the pop-up.

Minnie debuted in May 2018 as a member of girl group i-dle, then known as (G)I-DLE, with the EP "I Am." The group officially rebranded as i-dle in May 2025.

She made her solo debut in January 2025 with the EP "HER" and expanded into acting, starring in the Thai film "Henry's First Dates," released in September.





BY KIM JI-YE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]