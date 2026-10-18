i-dle's Minnie to release first all-Thai solo EP on birthday

Read more
-
Enhypen, Katseye's Lara Raj included on HYBE lineup for first Weverse Con Festival in India
HYBE's first Weverse Con Festival outside Korea will bring 15 Korean and Indian artists to New Delhi on March 27 and 28.
-
BTS's Tokyo Dome concert to air on Japan's TBS in November
The show is part of a special lineup of BTS-related programs that will run throughout the month.
-
Astro’s Jinjin voted K-pop star best to go cafe-hopping with
Astro's Jinjin was voted the K-pop artist best suited for autumn cafe-hopping in Picnic's global poll, edging out EXO's Kai and BTS' Jimin.
-
Winner's Song Min-ho ordered to re-enlist after skipping work during mandatory military service
The singer was ordered to return to mandatory service after a court conviction for missing 102 days of alternative-duty work became final.