'Ice tea, and a game of football': BTS performs 'Dynamite' in historic World Cup halftime show

BTS performs during the halftime show in the World Cup football match between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on July 19. AP/YONHAP

The septet shared the stage with Madonna, Shakira and Justin Bieber in the final between defending champions Argentina and 2010 winners Spain.

K-pop megaband BTS co-headlined the first-ever FIFA World Cup final halftime show at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Sunday, as defending champions Argentina faced Spain for the 2026 title.

The seven-member group shared the stage with Madonna, Justin Bieber and Shakira in the 12-minute performance, curated by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. It marked the first time a halftime performance had been staged during a FIFA World Cup final.

The halftime interval began at 3:55 p.m., with Madonna launching the back-to-back performances seven minutes later from atop a vintage car. She performed her 2000 hit “Music,” repeatedly singing the hook, “Music makes people come together,” before concluding the two-minute set hand in hand with Brazilian football legends Ronaldinho and Ronaldo.

An orchestral rendition of the White Stripes’ “Seven Nation Army” (2002) followed, featuring “Sesame Street” characters playing instruments. A large dance troupe performed across brightly colored fabric that had been spread over the ground.

Spectators watch as Shakira performs during halftime of the World Cup final football match between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on July 19. AP/YONHAP

BTS performs during halftime of the FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on July 19. AP/YONHAP

BTS began its segment at 4:05 p.m., with Jungkook opening the group’s 2020 global hit “Dynamite.” V then took over, giving one of the song’s lines a football-themed twist. From the original lyric, “Ding-dong, call me on my phone / Ice tea and a game of ping-pong,” he replaced “ping-pong” with “football” and punctuated the change by kicking one foot into the air.

Dressed in red-and-black outfits, the seven members performed a shortened, two-minute version of the song. The segment ended with stage sparklers erupting behind them as dancers dressed in red performed alongside the group onstage.

BTS member V performs during halftime of the FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on July 19. AP/YONHAP

The show then moved into a brief interlude featuring Jason Sudeikis and Brendan Hunt, cast members from the U.S. sports comedy series “Ted Lasso” (2020-23). The pair staged a mock player substitution, sending BTS off and bringing Justin Bieber into the performance.

Bieber entered carrying a guitar and performed “Everything Hallelujah,” an acoustic track from his 2025 album “SWAG II.”

Justin Bieber performs at halftime of the World Cup final football match between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on July 19. AP/YONHAP

Shakira took over at 4:09 p.m. with “Dai Dai,” the official World Cup anthem, performing alongside Burna Boy and a group of child dancers.

The show culminated in an emotional tribute to late football legend Pelé. The word “Love” appeared in vivid colors across the ground as the PS22 Chorus, made up of students from a public elementary school on Staten Island in New York City, joined the performers.

Shakira performs at halftime of the World Cup final football match between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on July 19. AP/YONHAP

The full cast then assembled onstage, including Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, to sing “We Dance,” an original song written by Coldplay for the halftime show.

The show ran for approximately 12 minutes, while the full halftime stretched to about 25 minutes due to the installation and removal of the stage. Before the final, broadcasting sources said the halftime break could last up to 25 minutes for setup and teardown, extending the conventional 15-minute break.

BTS’s appearance comes four years after member Jungkook performed “Dreamers” (2022), an official song for the 2022 Qatar World Cup soundtrack, at the opening ceremony at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor.

BTS performs during halftime of the FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on July 19. AP/YONHAP

It also comes four months after the group released its fifth full-length album, “Arirang,” on March 20, after a near four-year hiatus for the members to complete their military obligations, followed by the septet’s first full-scale world tour in more than six years.

A number of other high-profile celebrities also appeared at the World Cup final. Tom Cruise made a special appearance to deliver remarks at the start of the match, while Post Malone headlined the closing ceremony ahead of kickoff alongside Swae Lee.

President Donald Trump was also shown in attendance. Other celebrities spotted at the stadium included Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner, Serena Williams and Mick Jagger.

Argentina entered the final seeking to defend the title won in 2022. Led by 39-year-old Lionel Messi, the side reached the final through a dramatic 2-1 semifinal victory over England. Messi helped create both goals. Spain advanced by defeating France 2-0.

The 2026 World Cup, which kicked off on June 11, was the first edition of the tournament to feature 48 countries, expanded from 32. EJAE, the singer-songwriter of the hit track "Golden" (2025) from Netflix's animated film "KPop Demon Hunters" (2025), performed "DNA," the official anthem of this year's World Cup, during the opening ceremony in Mexico City alongside Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli, while Blackpink's Lisa performed on another opening stage at SoFi Stadium in California on June 12.

Blackpink's Lisa performs during the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2026 ahead of a Group D match between the United States and Paraguay at the Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood, California, on June 12. REUTERS/YONHAP





Tenor Andrea Bocelli, left, and singer EJAE perform during the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Mexico City Stadium in Mexico on June 11. REUTERS/YONHAP

BY SHIN HA-NEE [shin.hanee@joongang.co.kr]